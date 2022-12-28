After 1990, four million East Germans left their homeland. Eastern companies are now looking for staff. They hope that they will return – and rely on job fairs such as “Wieder da” in Oberlausitz.

Has twelve vacancies: Annett Böhm, Head of Human Resources at a mechanical engineering company, is looking for workers who are willing to return to the “Wieder da” job exchange. Image: Robert Gommlich

Birgit Schuster is perfectly prepared. She has several copies of her curriculum vitae and references in a folder and on the first day after the Christmas holidays she roams through the Bautzner train station hall, where almost 60 companies from Upper Lusatia are presenting themselves that day. She has already had two good conversations, says the woman from Bautzen, who moved to Munich in the mid-1990s at the age of 16. “I left then because there was no training here,” she says. She wrote two dozen applications and only once received an answer. In Munich, on the other hand, she was able to train as a retail clerk straight away. She worked for delicatessen manufacturers, looked after finances, controlling and purchasing and is also very satisfied with her current job in a large family company.

Stephen Locke

Correspondent for Saxony and Thuringia based in Dresden.

Nevertheless, she is planning a fresh start in her old home country – because she has not yet quit her current job, she does not want to give her real name. “If so, then now,” she says. She is in her mid-40s and her parents, who live in Upper Lusatia, are not getting any younger either. “The decision is definitely made.” She agreed with her husband on that. You met each other in Munich, he is from Meissen. “He has the same story as me.” Something connects them, as they usually have to do privately in the West with East Germans who have emigrated.