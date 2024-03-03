For years, scientists have emphasized that, Due to climate change and rising sea levels, various coastal areas of the world are at serious risk. According to their predictions, the east coast of the United States is one of those most in danger. Beyond this, there are other regions of the world where alerts are also being raised about this and one of them is Mexico, which has already calculated which states will be affected.

Climate change has already demonstrated its dangerous potential through increasingly extreme weather events. Now, there is also concern because The increase in sea levels could cause the disappearance of various geographical areas, leaving severe damage to the economy, the environment and the migration of millions of people.

In this regard, in a conference cited by Newscastthe environment, climate change and sustainable development consultant Luciano Quadri Barba warned that In Mexico, the states of Veracruz, Tabasco and Yucatán are those that face the greatest risk as a consequence of deforestation, pollution and climate change.

The expert came to the conclusion after analyzing NASA satellite readings, according to which The global average sea level has risen about 3.3 millimeters a year since the early 1990s. The biggest problem is that this pace is accelerating, which leads to considering the possibility that various cities in the area will be under water.

Given the situation The authorities are asked to act immediately and generate policies that help mitigate climate change, a task in which citizens must also be involved. Beyond migration, specialists warn that the rise in sea level could cause contamination of freshwater reserves, which would mean greater problems.

Pollution accelerates climate change.

Areas of the United States most at risk due to sea level rise

On the risks facing the United States, Steven D'Hondt, a professor at the Graduate School of Oceanography at the University of Rhode Island, said: Global projections point to a rise in sea level of at least 30 centimeters above the levels recorded in the year 2000 towards the end of this century.

According to their findings, The Earth is sinking faster than they expected. And while the effects vary from area to area, they are convinced that many metropolises will experience flooding much sooner than projected.

The greatest risk is for New York City, which sinks between 1 and 4 millimeters per year due not only to the rise in sea level due to the melting of glaciers but also due to its enormous buildings. Other cities in the country at risk are those along the Gulf of Mexico, such as Houston and New Orleans.