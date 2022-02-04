The NBA gave this morning from Thursday to Friday the 14 substitutes for the All Star Game 2022, which will be held on February 20 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Next Thursday, February 10, LeBron James and Kevin Durant will draw the teams.

All seven Eastern Conference alternates

Darius GarlandCleveland Cavaliers

Base. 22 years. Statistics 2021-22: 19.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists. first time all star. The number 5 of the 2019 draft showed last season traces of the immense talent that he treasures and is definitively breaking this season, in which his status as an all-star went from remote option to reality at full speed… and more with the appointment in Cleveland, where he manages the Cavaliers, a sensation in the Eastern Conference. Despite losing squires in the backcourt with points (Collin Sexton) and direction (Ricky Rubio), Garland has maintained an excellent level, scoring outside and near the rim and, above all, as an assistant and engine of a team that has found its best version with three giants on the court (Lauri Markkanen, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley) who take advantage of Garland’s passes near the rim. A star that will be an all star, or so it looks like now, for many years.

James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

Shooting guard. 32 years. Statistics 2021-22: 22.9 points, 8 rebounds and 10.1 assists. Ten times all star. It is not being the easiest year for James Harden. The absence of Kyrie Irving due to his controversial refusal to be vaccinated (first total and now partial) and Kevin Durant’s injury have meant that we have hardly been able to see the true potential of the atomic big three, the team he decided to go to when he wanted to get out of Houston Rockets. He’s also taken a clear step back from his MVP level, but he’s still a delightful player… if his legs have rhythm. You’ll need your best physical version when the test comes that you’ve failed before: the most demanding nights of the playoffs. In any case, and the numbers are there, Harden is still one of the most productive guards in the entire NBA. Although not at the level of yesteryear.

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Shooting guard. 26 years. Statistics 2021-22: 24.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists. Twice all star. After his years in Minnesota, and being considered a scorer without many options to be an all-around player in his early days with the Bulls, LaVine definitely exploded last season, when he was an all-star for the first time. And in this one he has taken advantage of the arrival of the cavalry in recent months (Vucevic, DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Caruso…) to shine even more. This summer the Bulls will have to give him a superstar salary to retain a player who does not stop growing and who has fitted wonderfully (there were doubts) with DeMar DeRozan in a Bulls that led the East during the first half of the season with a electrical attack. LaVine is lethal from the outside and, despite his knee injuries, he retains the elasticity that made him one of the best matadors in the history of contests: he won in 2015 and 2016, the latter against Aaron Gordon and after which for many It is the best duel of matadors in history

Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors)

Shooting guard. 27 years. Statistics 2021-22: 21.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7 assists. First time all star. The player who best represents the spirit of the champion Raptors in 2019. There are hardly any survivors left (without Kawhi, Lowry, Green, Marc Gasol, Ibaka…) but the Canadians continue to compete hard every night, without letting up and fighting for not fall out of the East playoffs like last season, when due to the pandemic they couldn’t even play on their court. VanVleet went from undrafted player to meritorious, secondary … and finally star. A hyper-competitive, tough guard who squeezes himself defensively, directs and is lethal from the 3-point line when he goes on a roll. He’s off career bests in points, rebounds and assists and is still hovering around 40% from 3 with more volume than ever (he shoots 10 3s a night).

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Eaves. 30 years Statistics 2021-22: 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. three times all star. The great squire of Giannis Antetokounmpo since the Greek arrived in the NBA. Together since 2013, they turned one of the worst teams in the NBA into a champion. Already an all star, with a superstar contract and an Olympic champion with the United States, Middleton has long since ceased to be Wisconsin’s best kept secret. Very fine as a mid-distance scorer and lethal when burning the ball in close endings, he is also tenacious in defense and generous as a team player. More than a superstar, he is the star that all superstars want to play with. A very complete shooting guard and without whom it is impossible to understand the success of the Bucks, the current NBA champion.

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Eaves. 23 years. Statistics 2021-22: 26 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4 assists. three times all star. Already a classic in the Eastern nominations… and will be for many years to come. In a very difficult year so far for the Celtics, who have not seemed close to the level of the best teams in the Conference, and after a change in the bench that led to the arrival of Ime Udoka, Tatum is once again an all-star. One of the best scorers in the NBA, he has had nights of very poor percentages and many games in which he has not been good in the decisive minutes (a collective burden for the Celtics). But his talent is superior, transcendental player. And on his best nights (of which there are many) it is a real pleasure to see him connect points with his silk suspensions. His great challenge, getting his teammates more involved, not separating from the flow of his team. When he does, he will definitely be one of the best players in the league.

Jimmy ButlerMiami Heat

Eaves. 32 years. Statistics 2021-22: 22 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Six times all star. Without the desirable continuity due to physical issues, as soon as Butler is able to show his best version, he shows that he remains a razor-sharp player of indomitable conviction and boundless energy. An ideal leader for the style of Spoelstra and his Heat, who will enter the playoffs as one of the toughest nuts to crack in the East. With ups and downs last season and absences this season, Butler hasn’t consistently extended his lofty level from the 2020 playoffs, when he led the Heat into the fight for the ring. But he’s still one of the toughest players in the East, a blue-collar star who does whatever it takes to help his team win. Until the last consequences.