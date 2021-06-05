The most secure password is a combination based on a passphrase. Evgeny Yushchuk, a member of the International Society of Competitive Intelligence Professionals SCIP, spoke about this on the air of Sputnik radio.

He noted that the main difficulty with complex passwords is the likelihood of forgetting them. In the case of a passphrase, this risk is greatly reduced. “Relatively speaking, you can make a password“ where I am going with Piglet is a big, big secret ”. In this case, replace the letter “o” with zero, and the letter “a” with “@” and put an exclamation mark at the end, ”the expert explained.

Yushchuk assured that the password created in this way is almost impossible to guess.

In March, DLBI data breach intelligence service listed the most popular passwords of 2020. The six-digit code “123456” remains the leader of the rating. Also, the high positions retained combinations of a simple sequence of numbers: “12345”, “123456789” or “000000”. Besides, passwords “password” and “password” are always popular. However, there are also changes in the top of the rating. In particular, password variations based on the combination of letters qwerty left the dozens, and were replaced by “asdasd” and “asdfghjkl”. “I”, “love” and “hello” were also common.

Earlier, the head of the security analysis department of Rostelecom, Alexander Kolesov, named ways to come up with a strong password. “The easiest way is to use a password generator. It gives out a random set of letters, numbers and symbols, ”the expert advised.