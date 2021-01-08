The easiest games to get 1000 Gamescore points on Xbox | We are xbox by admin in Gaming 0 SHARES 5 VIEWS Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Yesterday morning we learned the news that the rewards of the 10,000 Microsoft Rewards were back in operation, which will allow players to gain credit for the Microsoft Store while playing on their Xbox console. As we mentioned yesterday, this promotion will be operational until next January 26, which leaves us almost three weeks to obtain all the rewards. However, many users, either due to the amount of hours they can dedicate to the console or due to the lack of that spirit of wanting to complete everything, will not be able to obtain all the rewards of Microsoft Rewards. But thanks to a list compiled by @imosleey you can know which are the easier games to get 1000 Gamescore points on Xbox. The easiest games to get 1000 Gamescore points on Xbox You can take a look at the list below: Surviving Mars

Surviving Mars (Win 10)

Fractured Mins

Five Nights At Freddy’s 2

Atrologaster (win 10)

Subnautica

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition (win 10)

Endless Legen (win 10)

Starbound (win 10)

Don’t starve: Giant edition (win 10)

The Gardens Between

Tracks – The train set game

Ark survival evolved

The walking dead: Michonne

The Walking dead: A new frontier

What remains of Edith Finch

The Bard’s Tale arpg: remastered and resnarkled

Unto the end

Day of the tentacle remastered

Full throttle remastered

Va-11 Hall-1: Cyberpunk bartender action (win 10)

Tell me why

The Sims 4 (EA Play)

NHL 94 rewind

The little acre

Crackdown 3: Wrecking Zone

Dead Space: Ignition (EA Play)

Carto

Carto (Win 10)

Pikuniku

Gonner

The Touryst

Call of the sea

Morkredd

Sea of ​​Solitude (EA Play)

Roboto cat

Hyperdot

Observation

Goat simulator

Goat simulator (win 10)

Secret neighbor

Double kick heroes

Deliver us the moon

Age of empires III: Definitive Edition (win 10)

Carrion

Carrion (Win 10)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Win 10)

Streets of rogue (win 10)

A way out (EA Play)

The jackbox party pack 4

River city girls (win 10) Joy ride turbo

Madden NFL 20

Clustertruck

The walking dead: season two

Costume Quest 2

Touhou luna nights

Max: the curse of brotherhood

Overcookeed 2

Overcooked 2 (win 10)

Human fall flat

Human fall flat (win 10)

Death squared

Kona

Grim fandando remastered

Light blue

Super Lucky’s Tale

Hello neighbor

Totally reliable delivery service

Moving out

Moving Out (win 10)

Bleeding Edge

Dayz

Eastshade

Be salt

Trailmakers

Xeno Crisis

Hypnospace outlaw

Scourgebringer

Phogs!

New super lucky’s tale

Blair witch

Golf with your friends

Golf with your friend (win 10)

Knights and bikes

Momodora: revire under the moonlight

The walking dead

Bejeweled 3

Minecraft dungeons

Battletoads

Yes, your grace

The messenger

The messenger (win 10)

Pandemic: the board game

Journey to the savage planet

Stranger Things 3: the game

FE (EA Play)

Unravel (EA Play)

A plague tale innocence

A plague tale innocence (win 10)

Superhot: Mind control delete

Vambrance: cold soul

Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure

Quantum break

Alan Wake

Alvastia chronicles

Indivisible (win 10)

Shadow Warriors 2 (win 10)

It lurks below

Alien Insolation (win 10)

Downwell (win 10)

Crysis

Peggle 2

Titanfall 2 Microsoft Rewards: How to make money playing on Xbox (2021) This is the list of easier games to get 1000 gamescore points on Xbox, and as you can see, it has games of all genres, so all types of players can enjoy any of the titles included in it and try to get the most out of the Microsoft promotion.

