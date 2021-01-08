Yesterday morning we learned the news that the rewards of the 10,000 Microsoft Rewards were back in operation, which will allow players to gain credit for the Microsoft Store while playing on their Xbox console. As we mentioned yesterday, this promotion will be operational until next January 26, which leaves us almost three weeks to obtain all the rewards.
However, many users, either due to the amount of hours they can dedicate to the console or due to the lack of that spirit of wanting to complete everything, will not be able to obtain all the rewards of Microsoft Rewards. But thanks to a list compiled by @imosleey you can know which are the easier games to get 1000 Gamescore points on Xbox.
The easiest games to get 1000 Gamescore points on Xbox
You can take a look at the list below:
Surviving Mars
Surviving Mars (Win 10)
Fractured Mins
Five Nights At Freddy’s 2
Atrologaster (win 10)
Subnautica
Age of Empires: Definitive Edition (win 10)
Endless Legen (win 10)
Starbound (win 10)
Don’t starve: Giant edition (win 10)
The Gardens Between
Tracks – The train set game
Ark survival evolved
The walking dead: Michonne
The Walking dead: A new frontier
What remains of Edith Finch
The Bard’s Tale arpg: remastered and resnarkled
Unto the end
Day of the tentacle remastered
Full throttle remastered
Va-11 Hall-1: Cyberpunk bartender action (win 10)
Tell me why
The Sims 4 (EA Play)
NHL 94 rewind
The little acre
Crackdown 3: Wrecking Zone
Dead Space: Ignition (EA Play)
Carto
Carto (Win 10)
Pikuniku
Gonner
The Touryst
Call of the sea
Morkredd
Sea of Solitude (EA Play)
Roboto cat
Hyperdot
Observation
Goat simulator
Goat simulator (win 10)
Secret neighbor
Double kick heroes
Deliver us the moon
Age of empires III: Definitive Edition (win 10)
Carrion
Carrion (Win 10)
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Win 10)
Streets of rogue (win 10)
A way out (EA Play)
The jackbox party pack 4
River city girls (win 10) Joy ride turbo
Madden NFL 20
Clustertruck
The walking dead: season two
Costume Quest 2
Touhou luna nights
Max: the curse of brotherhood
Overcookeed 2
Overcooked 2 (win 10)
Human fall flat
Human fall flat (win 10)
Death squared
Kona
Grim fandando remastered
Light blue
Super Lucky’s Tale
Hello neighbor
Totally reliable delivery service
Moving out
Moving Out (win 10)
Bleeding Edge
Dayz
Eastshade
Be salt
Trailmakers
Xeno Crisis
Hypnospace outlaw
Scourgebringer
Phogs!
New super lucky’s tale
Blair witch
Golf with your friends
Golf with your friend (win 10)
Knights and bikes
Momodora: revire under the moonlight
The walking dead
Bejeweled 3
Minecraft dungeons
Battletoads
Yes, your grace
The messenger
The messenger (win 10)
Pandemic: the board game
Journey to the savage planet
Stranger Things 3: the game
FE (EA Play)
Unravel (EA Play)
A plague tale innocence
A plague tale innocence (win 10)
Superhot: Mind control delete
Vambrance: cold soul
Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
Quantum break
Alan Wake
Alvastia chronicles
Indivisible (win 10)
Shadow Warriors 2 (win 10)
It lurks below
Alien Insolation (win 10)
Downwell (win 10)
Crysis
Peggle 2
Titanfall 2
Microsoft Rewards: How to make money playing on Xbox (2021)
This is the list of easier games to get 1000 gamescore points on Xbox, and as you can see, it has games of all genres, so all types of players can enjoy any of the titles included in it and try to get the most out of the Microsoft promotion.
