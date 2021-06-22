You want a dog but you don’t know how to teach. Or you think it will be very difficult, you don’t have time, and you want it to be bearable in addition to being obedient, and the training to be simple. We have the 8 dog breeds that are easiest to train.

Since Poodle, Golden Retriever, German Shepherd, Labrador Retriever, Border Collie, Shetland Sheepdog, Australian Cattle Dog, or Rottweilers. They are all very friendly, affectionate and they love children, that’s why everything is easier.

The best of training

These dog breeds like to please, so learning is more bearable and they better obey the rules and orders. They are good gregarious and some of them good leaders, that is why they will take very good care of your family, their family.

The Border Collie is also one of the most intelligent breeds. He will love challenges and even if he no longer takes care of livestock, which was one of his main functions and what he does best, he will be a very good domestic animal. Very protective.

What you should keep in mind is the positive training, so as not to generate insecurity, fear, or doubts. and let them see each challenge as a game where their master is happier and so are they.

There are more and more courses where trainers teach dog owners how to treat them. The best way to get the most out of your character.

Positive training

The main basis of positive training techniques is the addition of elements that the animal likes when the desired behavior is obtained, both in the form of food, toys or affectionate gestures on the part of the owners, since the rewarded or reinforced behaviors tend to be repeated.

When the term reinforcement is used, it refers to the action of adding elements, that is, if the owner gets the response he wants from the dog, he adds a reward. Although the animal wins what it likes, it cannot have the freedom to do what it wants, but You need to set limits on what you should do and what you should not do.

The results with this positive training They are obtained in a very fast and reliable way, making the animal relate the exercises and what the trainer expects of him, which strengthens the bond between them.