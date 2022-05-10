The World Meteorological Organization has said there is a 50 percent chance of the Earth’s temperature rising 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, even for a short period, by 2026.

This does not mean that the world will exceed the long-term level of global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius, which scientists have set as the ceiling to avoid catastrophic climate change. However, global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius over a year could indicate that it exceeded that level in the long term.

“We are remarkably close to reaching the minimum level targeted by the Paris Agreement temporarily,” said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas, referring to the 2015 climate accords.

Since 2015, the probability that the 1.5°C level will be exceeded within a short period has increased. In 2020, scientists estimated the probability of reaching this level at 20 percent, before raising that percentage last year to 40 percent.

Global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius could have severe effects, such as the destruction of coral reefs and the loss of sea ice cover in the Arctic.

World leaders pledged under the 2015 Paris Agreement to prevent the 1.5°C threshold from being exceeded in the long term, but have so far failed to cut emissions that cause climate change.

Current activities and policies would put the world on a path to a global warming of about 3.2°C by the end of the century.