A study recent has revealed that the melting ice in Greenland and Antarctica is having an unexpected effect: it is slowing down the earth rotation at a faster rate than previously thought. The result? An alteration in the way we measure time globally, then the days are longer?

Since 1967, Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) has been maintained with the help of ultra-precise atomic clocks, ensuring that we are all synchronized when it comes to time, from satellite navigation systems to digital communications. However, historically, this time has been linked to astronomical time, which is based on the earth rotation, a speed that is not constant. To adjust for this, since 1972 “leap seconds” have been added to atomic time to maintain synchrony with astronomical time.

The problem arises now because Earth's rotation speed is slowing, meaning that astronomical time could soon move ahead of atomic time. Talking about negative seconds may sound strange, but it is a real possibility if we want to keep our time aligned with astronomical reality.

So are the days longer?

Yes effectively. Due to the slowdown in the Earth's rotation caused by the melting of ice in Greenland and Antarctica, the days are getting slightly longer in terms of time.

This means that the length of the day, measured in hours, minutes and seconds, is experiencing a gradual increase.

This phenomenon has significant implications for how we perceive and measure time, as well as how we adjust our timekeeping systems globally.

What does this mean for the future?

To avoid complications, time measurement experts have agreed do not add more leap seconds until 2035 . However the global warming is adding another layer of complexity to this situation. Melting ice in Greenland and Antarctica is slowing Earth's rotation even further, which could delay the need for negative seconds until at least 2029.

What is the rotation of the Earth?

The earth rotation It refers to the movement of our planet around its own axis.

This movement is what causes the day and night cycle on Earth. Basically, the Earth rotates on itself, causing different parts of the planet to be exposed to light from the sun or moon at different times of the day.

He time it takes for the Earth to complete its rotationlasts approximately 23 hours, 56 minutes and 4 seconds, this time is known as a “sidereal day”, but, in terms of mean solar timewhich is the time we use to measure our calendar day, the full rotation takes approximately 24 hours.