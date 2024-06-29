The planet Land is constantly evolving. While these changes are not immediate, eventually our home undergoes a series of modifications that end up affecting everyone. According to new research, The Earth’s core is slowing down, which will lead to much longer days.

According to new research by Nature, the earthquakes that have been felt in recent years have caused a decrease in the Earth’s core. Although the data is not entirely clear, due to everything that surrounds this part, One hypothesis indicates that it is possible that there is a cycle of natural acceleration and decelerationwhich would happen every 70 years, and we are currently in the phase of lower speed.

Analysts have pointed out that this could be caused by two elements in particular. The first is earthquakes, and the second is global warming, each altering the way the Earth works. In this way, It has been noted that days on Earth will be longer, although only by fractions of a secondalthough the possibility of this increasing in the future is not ruled out. In related topics, NASA finds a Super Earth. Similarly, solar storms can affect the Internet.

Author’s Note:

Quite an interesting theory. While the longer days might be a negligible increase right now, nothing rules out the possibility that we’ll see something substantial in the future. Although not now, perhaps in 100 or 200 years.

Via: Nature