A report by the Turkish newspaper “Hurriyet” indicated that the earthquake, whose epicenter was Kahramanmaraş, caused deep cracks on a mountain in the Aksadağ region of Malatya.

The earthquake caused the destruction of many homes and buildings in Aksadağ, and the mountain in the Aktepe region, known as “Deer Rock”, was divided into two parts.

According to the Turkish newspaper, the citizens who visited the area were stunned by the scene they saw, as the mountain was divided casually by the devastating earthquake.

Hurriyet quoted Zafer Cahit Leventoglu, a resident of the area, as saying that he climbed to the mountainous area by tracking the cracks behind the destroyed houses, where they saw cracks dividing the mountain into two parts, extending for about 3 kilometers.

On Sunday, the Turkish authorities announced the end of the search for survivors of the earthquake, which occurred about two weeks ago and left tens of thousands dead.

The Turkish authorities stated that the search for survivors of the earthquake “has ended in all regions except for two provinces,” noting that the death toll from the earthquake rose to 40,689 people.

Rescuers from several countries participated in the search operations, which began on Monday, February 6, and resulted in hundreds of survivors being found under the rubble.

The strong earthquake that struck Turkey led to the death and injury of hundreds of thousands of people, while material losses were estimated at between 30 and 40 billion dollars.