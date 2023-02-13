PAUL M. DIEZ Special delivery. Adana. (Turkey) Monday, February 13, 2023, 20:57



With more than 35,000 deaths and 33,000 buildings collapsed or seriously damaged, the earthquake in Turkey is not only its biggest catastrophe since the great earthquake of 1939, but also threatens to unleash another cataclysm, this time political and economic. In addition to calling President Erdogan into question and threatening his re-election in May, the