Yet another earthquake has been recorded in the Campi Flegrei area. This time, however, the earthquake caused damage to the Mount of Procida, literally causing the rocky ridge of the same to collapse.

Mount of Procida

Here’s what happened.

New earthquake in Campi Flegrei: Monte di Procida hit

As has often happened in the last few months, new tremors of earthquake have been recorded in the area of Phlegraean Fields. This new earthquake has hit several neighborhoods in the area including Pozzuoli, Bacoli, Agnano, Bagnoli and Quarto.

The landslide

The shock was reportedly recorded at 11:59 about 3 km deep from the main locations we mentioned before. Precisely for this reason the inhabitants of the area felt the earthquake distinctly, becoming very worried about what was happening.

If most of the shocks of the past have left no damage, the same cannot be said of this one. Due to the innumerable solicitations of the soil, in fact, a real transformation has occurred landslide on the Mount of Procida. Some swimmers were near the mountain when the landslide occurred, which is why they managed to capture this apocalyptic scene.

Bagnante films the landslide of Monte: the images are incredible

According to the latest data collected, the earthquake would have caused the collapse of the rocky ridge of Mount Procida, that is, the one close to the beach. Obviously all the people who were in that area were scared by what was happening, but some of them managed to film what happened.

The scene filmed by the swimmer

We do not know if the collapse of the ridge is linked to this latest shock of magnitude 2.6 or if it is simply the result of all the earthquakes that have occurred in recent months. Fortunately, however, the rocks have not caused damage to things and people, although obviously the situation will need to be kept under control.