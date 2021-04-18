Touch and go The greats of Europe have it made to become independent and, if they succeed, they will end up giving a fatal blow to the national leagues Florentino Pérez. / EFE FRANCISCO J. MOYA Monday, April 19, 2021, 00:08



The skirmishes ended. The rumors in recent months about the movements of the richest clubs on the continent to launch a European Super League and shelve the current Champions League became indubitable certainties yesterday, when ‘The Times’ and ‘New York Times’ advanced in their Sunday editions some details