The emergency continues after the high-magnitude earthquakes that shook southern Turkey and northwestern Syria on Monday, February 6, with a constant increase in fatalities and missing persons. The climatic conditions of the region make rescue tasks difficult, while humanitarian shipments from the international community arrive. With areas cut off and where aid has not yet arrived, the authorities cannot estimate the full extent of damage and human losses, where there could be thousands of children according to UNICEF.

The seismic activity of February 6 leaves serious consequences in Turkey and Syria. Although the highest numbers of damage and deaths are on the Turkish side, the tenuous Syrian conditions in a region ravaged by war place it in an equally or more delicate context.

This Tuesday there are at least 5,000 fatalities, a figure that could increase exponentially as rescue operations progress. The frigid conditions make these missions even more difficult and against the clock.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that so far there are 3,549 deaths, while the number of injuries exceeds 20,000. For its part, in Syria the count goes to 1,602 dead and 3,640 wounded.

However, some areas of both countries are isolated, there is no official information and these numbers will grow with the passing of the hours.

07:34 (BOG) State of emergency in 10 provinces of Turkey

President Erdogan declared an alert in a dozen jurisdictions that were affected by the earthquake on Monday. The measure will be in force for three months.

“We have decided to declare a state of emergency to allow relief work to be carried out quickly,” said the head of state.

Depremin yaşandığı 10 ilimizi genel hayata etkili afet bölgesi olarak ilan ediyoruz. Arama-kurtarma faaliyetlerinin ve sonrasındaki çalışmaların süratle yürütülebilmesini temin için, Anayasa’nın 119’uncu maddesi uyarınca 10 ilimizde 3 ay Olağanüstü Hal ilan etme kararı aldık. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) February 7, 2023



The establishment of a state of emergency gives the power to the Executive to promulgate laws or manipulate rights and freedoms as necessary.

07:28 (BOG) Footballer Christian Atsu found alive

The Ghanaian Football Federation officially reported that the African player who had been missing since Monday was found alive in the rubble.

With a past at teams like Chelsea and Newcastle, both from England, Atsu currently plays for Turkey’s Hatayspor, based in Hatay, one of the southern cities affected by the earthquake.

07:11 (BOG) Germany Urges Russia to Persuade Syria for Aid

The head of Teutonic diplomacy, Annalena Baerbock, asked Moscow on Tuesday to pressure Damascus not to put up additional obstacles and to allow the entry of humanitarian aid.

“All international actors, including Russia, should exert their pressure on the Syrian regime to ensure that humanitarian aid can arrive for the victims,” ​​he stressed at a press conference.

“It is important that weapons are now put aside and that all efforts in the region focus on humanitarian aid and the recovery and protection of victims,” ​​he emphasized.

06:48 (BOG) Turkey receives aid from the international community

Around 2,600 rescue envoys from 65 different countries are taking part in the search efforts in the damaged Turkish area.

In addition to dozens of human material, foreign nations have also quickly reached out providing tents for the wounded, with essential supplies, rescue dogs and financial support.

The European Union has attended since Monday, but the countries of the bloc continue to send support. For example, Germany will provide an additional 1 million euros to aid group Malteser International and is in the process of doing the same for other humanitarian groups, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.







06:22 (BOG) Humanitarian aid arrives in Damascus

Two planes from Iraq and another from Iran that were transporting supplies for the victims landed on Tuesday, being the foreign first aid received by Syria.

The planes that arrived from Baghdad loaded around 70 tons of food, medical supplies and other items, the official Syrian news agency SANA reported. Meanwhile, the arrival of more vehicles is expected in the next few hours, such as a convoy with fuel, according to the Iraqi Foreign Minister, Osama Mahdi Ghanem.

Also, another plane from Iran landed at Damascus International Airport. Tehran promised two more to directly assist the affected provinces of Aleppo and Latakia, among the most affected by the seismic activity.

“This aircraft is carrying the first batches of humanitarian aid provided by the Islamic Republic of Iran and has 45 tons of humanitarian aid on board, including blankets, tents, medicines, food and other supplies,” the Iranian ambassador in Damascus said.

05:51 (BOG) The WHO warns 23 million affected; Unicef, thousands of dead children

International entities have made their own estimates on the extent of damage from these earthquakes. The World Health Organization spoke on Tuesday and said that about 23 million civilians may be affected by this catastrophe.

“Event maps show that 23 million people are potentially at risk, including five million vulnerable people,” said official Adelheid Marschang.

“We are especially concerned about areas where we do not yet have information. Damage mapping is ongoing, to understand where we need to focus our attention”-@DrTedros #Türkiye #Syria #EB152 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 7, 2023



The WHO, which ensured long-term emergency support, also stressed concern for those areas where there is no information regarding the damage. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that they are “particularly concerned” about these locations. “Damage mapping is a way of understanding where we should focus our attention,” he added.

For its part, the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) said the destruction could have killed thousands of children, but they could not determine an estimated number of casualties.

With EFE and Reuters