Madrid. Tomorrow, the Earth will be at perihelion, closest to the Sun in its annual orbit. That produces the maximum orbital speed, accelerating 3,420 kilometers per hour above average.

The planet revolves around the Sun describing an elliptical orbit of 930 million kilometers, at an average of 107,280 kilometers per hour (km/h), which means traveling the distance in 365 days and almost 6 hours, hence each Four years are counted as a leap year.

In Kepler’s second law, this translation speed varies: to its maximum at perihelion –the shortest distance to the star of our galaxy– with 110,700 km/h, and reducing to its minimum at aphelion, 103,000. 536 km/h, more than 7 thousand kilometers apart.

According to Earth and Sky, the 2023 perihelion will occur at 4:00 p.m. UTC (coordinated universal time or 10:00 a.m. Mexico City time) on January 4, 147 million kilometers from the Sun. Aphelion in 2023 will be the July 6, 152 million kilometers.

Kepler realized that the line connecting the planets and the Sun covers the same area in a given time.

This means that when the planets are close to the Sun in their orbit, they move faster. Thus, the orbital speed of a planet will be lower at a greater distance from the center of the solar system, and at smaller distances the movement will be faster. The stretch between the Sun and the Earth is an average of 150 million kilometers.

At aphelion, 152.09 million kilometers and at perihelion, 147.10 million kilometers. This January 4 will also produce the apogee of the Quadrantids meteor shower.