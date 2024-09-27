When we are not referring to the astronomical object, humans write Moon with a capital letter because we only have one. A Don Juan Tenorio of Saturn would have to specify which of its 146 known moons he was referring to when speaking of the light that shone purest on the secluded shore. But that place called space, which we imagine to be empty, is crossed by an uncountable number of objects. And when one of them falls trapped in Earth’s gravity, we have a new moon, with a lower case letter, although only temporarily. This is the case of 2024 PT5, a rock the size of a truck that will accompany us as a mini-moon for the next two months, according to calculations made by two Spanish research brothers.

From time to time it happens that a object passing close to Earth —it is called NEO, for its acronym in English— is, this time, temporarily captured by the Earth’s gravity, so that it draws an elliptical orbit around us. In this case, scientists speak of a minimoon. “The term minimoon was invented by my former supervisor (and colleague) Robert Jedicke of the Institute for Astronomy at the University of Hawaii,” explains astronomer Peter Veres of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and the Minor Planet Centerthe organization of the International Astronomical Union that centralizes information on minor planets.

So far five minimoons have been known Earth’s storms. The first of them, 2006 RH120, the size of a small car, circled the Earth four times between 2006 and 2007. Then 2020 CD3 was known, which stayed with us for about three years. “These objects remain in a chaotic orbit near the Earth for days or weeks, their orbits are wildly affected by the Moon and they are finally ejected from the Earth-Moon system,” summarizes Veres. Two other objects, 1991 VG and 2022 NX1, did not remain long enough to complete an orbit, so some scientists dispute their status as minimoons.

The latter is also the case of the new 2024 PT5, an asteroid of about 11 meters discovered in August 2024 by the project ATLAS through one of the telescopes it uses, the Sutherland one in South Africa. The co-director of ATLAS, John Tonry, from the University of Hawaii, explains that it is “the only telescope system that is extended around the planet, so it is always observing the entire sky.”

Once 2024 PT5 was discovered, the calculation of its trajectory was left in the hands of Carlos and Raúl de la Fuente Marcos, brother researchers at the Complutense University of Madrid who are a world leader in orbital dynamics. According to his study, which has just been published in Research Notes of the American Astronomical Societythis space object has turned out to be a mini-moon captured by Earth’s gravity that will draw a loop around us from September 29 to November 25, before breaking away from the influence of Earth’s gravity and continuing on its way.

Uncertain origin

Regarding the origin of 2024 PT5, Carlos de la Fuente Marcos explains that it belongs to the Arjunas, “a small secondary belt of asteroids that follows an orbital path similar to that of Earth. In turn, the Arjunas may come from the main asteroid belt, from lunar material ejected during the impacts that create the craters, and finally some could come from the region of the Solar System internal to the Earth’s orbit.” Specifically, according to this astrophysicist, the evidence suggests that, in the case of our new minimoon, its lunar origin seems the most reasonable working hypothesis.

So does Earth only have one moon, or more than 170 million? This is, according to the European Space Agency (ESA), the approximate number of pieces of space debris larger than 1 millimeter that orbit the Earth. As Ian Whittaker, an astrophysicist at Nottingham Trent University, wrote, “while the term planet has a clear definition, there is no strict definition of a moon.” According to NASA, only “naturally formed bodies” count as moons, which rules out space junk.

But in the category of natural objects, the Moon is not the only one that usually hovers around us. At the end of the last century, an asteroid called 3753 Cruithne, discovered in 1986, was presented in some media as Earth’s second moon. In reality, this rock, about 5 kilometers long, does not revolve around the Earth but around the Sun, but it follows a path similar to ours, describing a horseshoe-shaped path towards us. Several of these co-orbital bodies with the Earth are known; Some are called quasi-satellites because from our point of view they seem to revolve around the Earth, although with a non-elliptical orbit, since what they really do is circle the Sun in our vicinity.

But although none of these objects stay with us for a long time, just as they leave, they come back. “They are temporary because the conditions that contribute to their stability, an absence of disruptors, do not exist,” clarifies De la Fuente Marcos. Orbit calculations allow us to know when known asteroids will return; 2024 PT5 will do so in 2055. Monitoring the trajectories of NEOs is vital to predict possible impacts. Projects like ATLAS, and Pan-STARRS in Hawaii, are dedicated to monitoring these risks: the acronym ATLAS means, in English, Asteroid Terrestrial Impact Last Alert System. During his research in the Pan-STARRS project, Veres participated in the discovery of thousands of minor planets.

Veres, who also worked on ATLAS, adds that this system is smaller than Pan-STARRS, so its eye is less fine, but “its field of view is much larger and it can cover much more of the night sky each night. ”. Thus, ATLAS is today the best option for detecting small objects that pass almost in the blink of an eye, while Pan-STARRS should be facing the right direction. “If an asteroid is visible only a day or two before colliding with us, ATLAS has the best option of seeing it,” Tonry emphasizes.

According to Tonry, the risk of space threats is often misunderstood: “The probability of a serious impact is low, but a person’s chance of dying from an asteroid impact is greater than dying from a shark attack or plane crash.” That is, it is not a present danger, but if it arrives, its consequences can be disastrous. Although Tonry recalls that the good thing about an asteroid impact, compared to other natural risks, “is that it can be discovered and is one hundred percent predictable.”

Specifically, the person in charge of ATLAS details, this system could warn of an event like the one in 2013 in Chelyabinsk (Russia) a day in advance, a larger one like the one in 1908 in Tunguska (Siberia) a week in advance, and “a “We could detect a civilization-destroying event years in advance.” New observatories such as the Vera C. Rubin or LSST, which will begin operating in Chile in 2025, or NASA’s future NEOSM space telescope, will improve the ability to predict these possible threats that come from space.

