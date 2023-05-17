Millions of years ago there was a supercontinent called Pangea which broke up forming the territories we now know as America, Europe, Africa, Oceania and Asia.

These territories have never stopped moving, since before the pangea There were 7 supercontinents and although there is a high probability that these will be re-formed by the Earth’s seismic activity in a process known as the supercontinent cycle, the scientist is not clear about the repercussions that this may have for the planet.

As will be?

According to geological experts, the formation of the next mega continent is expected to be due to the formation of the Ring of Fire, a subduction zone where two types of plates converge in the continental crust.

This region is the cause of large earthquakes and seismic activity. During the formation of Eurasia, the current region of Europe and Asia, this region encountered the feared Ring of Fire, so as Eurasia moves along one side of the ring, it will inevitably end up colliding with America and will end up forming the new supercontinent that is expected. be baptized as Amasia.

This event, which is expected to take place in several million years, was simulated by a group of researchers from NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies to predict what type of climate this supercontainer would have.

The data obtained by scientists suggest that this supercontinent will have very freezing temperatures that will lead to the new ice age and despite the extreme conditions that will occur, researchers believe that there will be species that can adapt to the climate.

According to projections, it is estimated that the formation of the new supercontinent will occur in approximately 200 to 250 million years.

Name of all partial supercontinents