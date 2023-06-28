Paris. The Earth lost an area of ​​pristine rainforest equivalent to a soccer field every five seconds in 2022, and more than half of that destruction occurred in Brazil and Bolivia, according to a study published yesterday.

The total area burned or logged, more than 41,000 square kilometers, is equivalent to the area of ​​Switzerland or the Netherlands.

The study of the World Resources Institute (WRI, for its acronym in English) specifies that these are native and mature trees, and that the figure represents an increase of 10 percent compared to the previous year.

Prepared from satellite images, the report highlights the situation in the Amazon basin. Losses in Brazil represented 43 percent of the total, and in Bolivia 9 percent.

Democratic Republic of the Congo lost 13 percent.

In the case of Brazil, deforestation increased 15 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year.

The conservative government of Jair Bolsonaro has been widely criticized by environmentalists in the past four years for its environmental policies. His successor, the leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, promised to make the defense of the Amazon one of his axes.

Defenders of the economic development of the South American giant argue that much of this deforestation occurs on private land.

Scientists warn that if the Amazon basin were to transform into savannah, that is, into a treeless surface, it would bring unknown consequences for the planet.

The Amazon retains in its jungles some 90 thousand tons of carbon dioxide, which represents twice the world’s annual emissions.

In the case of Bolivia, the loss of tropical forest was equivalent to about 4,000 square kilometers, an increase of 32 percent compared to 2021.

Protected areas

“Most of the loss occurred within protected areas, which cover the last regions of primary forest in the country,” the report says.

Cocoa production, gold mining and fires were the main causes of this burning or felling.

The WRI, based in Washington, has its satellite information platform dedicated to monitoring deforestation, Global Forest Watch (GFW).

“We are losing one of our most effective tools to fight climate change, protect biodiversity, health and the livelihoods of millions of people,” Mikaela Weisse, director of GFW, told reporters.

Tropical forests destroyed last year released 2.7 billion tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, equivalent to the fossil fuel emissions of India, the world’s most populous nation, according to GFW.

Last year was the fourth most devastating to primary forests in two decades.

“Since the turn of the century, we have seen a hemorrhage in some of the world’s most important forest ecosystems, despite years of efforts to reverse that trend,” Weisse warned.

Globally, vegetation and soil have regularly absorbed about 30 percent of carbon dioxide pollution since 1960, but these emissions have increased by half.

“Halting and reversing forest loss is one of the most cost-effective mitigation options available to us today,” said Frances Seymour, WRI’s principal investigator on forests.

The situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, one of the poorest countries on the planet, illustrates the complexity of the struggle.

The main drivers of deforestation are subsistence agriculture and small-scale charcoal production.

More than 80 percent of the population does not have access to electricity supply.