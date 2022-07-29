LITTLE ONES

“The jewel inside me” by Anna Llenas (Gribaudo, € 22.90) is a book that makes you think. We are all born with a jewel inside of us: our inner self, our essence, our most precious asset. Even if we don’t see it, we feel it in some way: it is what makes us feel free and happy, capable of anything. It lets us know who we are. As we grow up, however, we realize that everyone does not like our essence and we begin to be afraid to show it: fear of being excluded, rejected, judged … and we end up hiding it, or worse, forgetting it, thus disconnecting ourselves from us. themselves. But all is not lost, because even if we have ignored it or tried to erase it, our essence is always there and we can find it again. It is not easy, but it is a journey that is worth taking, because you are the goal. Age of reading: from 5 years.

“Three kittens, three stories – A new home for Cenere, Stellina and Sock” by Camillo Bortolato, illustrated by Michela Nava (Erickson, 175 pages, 12 euros) is the new title of “The Pitti Library”, the new series of stories for primary school to initiate reading with the analogical method. The three little ones of the cat Luna, cheerful and lively, have grown up: the time has come to leave their home to discover the world.

“A fish is a fish” by Leo Lionni (Babalibri, 16 euros) is the story of the friendship between a fish and a frog. Having grown up, she decides to leave the pond and go and see the world. When she returns, her story fascinates her friend fish to such an extent that he decides to go on an exploration in turn but… a fish is a fish!

“I love you, Blu!” by Barroux (Babalibri, 13 euros) is a wonderful and touching story of friendship that tells the urgent need to save our oceans, with a note from the author on how to protect whales and their habitat. Jonas, the lighthouse keeper, is rescued by Blu, a gentle whale, during a storm. The two become friends and, when the whale is in danger, Jonas runs to his aid: Blu has swallowed, mistaking them for jellyfish, bags and plastic objects of all kinds that had been lost at sea. Jonas cleans the whale’s belly and warns her of this insidious danger for which men are responsible.

“Nina and Ciuffetto” by Clotilde Delacroix (Superbaba, 7 euros) is a perfect story for the first readings: Little Beak fell from the nest, poor thing! Luckily for her, Nina finds herself with Tommy over there and immediately offers herself as a babysitter waiting for the bird’s parents to fly to look for him. She settles down for the night, builds a cozy nest, prepares the baby food and the bath, gives him a nap, takes him for a walk, pampers him and comforts him. But Piccolo Becco’s mom and dad are slow in coming … What else can Nina come up with to help her new friend? Age of reading: from 6 years.

“The Earth is your companion” by J. Patrick Lewis and Anna & Elena Balbusso (Rizzoli, 18 euros) talks about mountains, lakes, rivers, prairies, forests, deserts are full of ancient wisdom. This is what the powerful and at the same time delicate words of the poet J. Patrick Lewis remind us – in the translation by Chandra Livia Candiani – accompanied by the wonderful illustrations by Anna & Elena Balbusso. Page after page, the whole of Nature parades before us in a majestic procession, with its impetuous seas, the quiet of the woods, the glitter of the ice caps, the eternal silences of the desert. Because every landscape has a message to teach us, if we know how to listen.

MEDIUM

“With you, mom” (Fabbri, 130 pages, 12 euros) by Burabacio is a book to be written together today and to be kept forever. The book is dedicated to mom and baby. It deals with the time to spend together to observe and explore unknown places and flavors, invent stories and games, challenge each other in absurd competitions, look with eyes at new places that they thought they knew, but maybe not. And when you have filled it in, messed up and colored it, you will find a little treasure in your hand: a diary of memories, of all the fantastic moments spent with your mother, to browse whenever you want. Arm yourself with imagination, pencils, a spirit of adventure and… let’s start!

“The night of our first movie” by Jaco Jacobs (Rizzoli, 190 pages, 16 euros) is an original story: The opening words: I went to bed early, but I struggled to fall asleep … What happens if one day the dog of the new neighbors bites your best hen? And what if that neighbor’s son, that Vusi, ends up asking you inappropriate questions? Here, for Clucky the matter ends by throwing a nice punch on the nose at Vusi. And that’s just the beginning of the story. After this first meeting, in fact, the two decide to sign an armistice in the name of a common project: to shoot a zombie movie. And little by little they understand that they are not so different from what they thought, one obsessed with numbers and operations, the other with horror cinema, but both grappling with troubles much bigger than them: Clucky’s father is died and since then his mother has not left the house, while Vusi is suffering from a severe form of leukemia. Between forbidden bicycle races, rivers of fake blood and filming in old abandoned warehouses, Clucky and Vusi will challenge the impossible, dragging us into adventure and mystery. Making us laugh and cry. Showing us that no strength is greater than that which holds two friends close. And that for every end there is always a new beginning.

“Raise your head – The Resistance narrated to children” by Guia Risari, illustrated by Paolo D’Altan (Gribaudo, 44 ​​pages, 12 euros) has as its protagonist Luce, a model relay: she has a harmless air, an ingenious imagination and an old sturdy bicycle. She hides the material in large shopping bags, in stockings, and hands it over to the fighters. She takes a big risk and is afraid, but continues. Luce was born on October 30, 1922, the same day that the March on Rome ends and Mussolini is appointed Prime Minister. Her parents call her that so that she can shine even in the darkness that is about to engulf Italy, and they raise her by repeating a single warning: she raises her head! Don’t be scared, follow your beliefs. And that’s what Luce will do when, a few years later, she rescues a wounded young partisan and enters the Resistance. Age of reading: from 8 years. The book contains an in-depth historical appendix.

GREAT

“Shadow play” by Daniela Dawan (Giunti, 202 pages, 14 euros) has four friends as protagonists: Antonio, with an imposing physique, who writes poetry like an ancient poet; the shadowy Omar, who cannot recognize himself as homosexual; Olivia, beautiful and enterprising, who is in love with him; Nina, sunny and combative, who lets herself be transported with enthusiasm into the magical world of Antonio, an orphan of noble origins. Guests in an ancient manor will undertake a physical journey in a maze of tunnels and passages, animated by dark presences and in the darkness they will be able to reveal each other in their most secret intimacy. Now, they will have to face the most difficult challenge: to combine their realities, family and personal, with what they have discovered about themselves and others in the dark. Will their destiny change forever, the journey undertaken in the dark and within them?

“Melody. A step out of the heart “ by Sharon M. Draper (Feltrinelli, 276 pages 15 euros) stars a 12-year-old girl, who can communicate thanks to the computer Elvira, despite her cerebral palsy. But that’s not enough for her: she is growing up and she wants to become more independent. She decides to look for a summer camp suitable for children like her and comes across the Green Glades, there for the first time she will spend a week away from family. Every day there are new challenges at the camp and Melody finds herself living experiences that are incredible for her, from swimming to horse riding. In seven days, between evening bonfires and walks in the woods, Melody manages to overcome her fears and understand the value of independence, in a path that will lead her to believe more in herself, to find new friends and even to try spark of a love. With the clear and ironic voice of all time, Melody returns to tell the right to desire independence, to choose for herself, to love, despite her disability, in the face of an adult world that always takes for granted what is best for her. . Age of reading: from 12 years.

“The summer of the rebels. A history of the Resistance ” by Enrico Racca (Feltrinelli Kids, 142 pages, 14 euros) is set in June 1944: the war seems far away, seen from the town of Montecalvo. Or Montecalmo, as everyone calls it, because it is a place where nothing ever happens, at least according to adults, always too busy or too distracted. This is not the case for the boys of the gangs into which the town is divided: the Station, led by the “cripple” Antonio, the Piazza, headed by the energetic Alessandra, the Barotti of the wise Michele and the Mill, with its leader ” father’s son “Adrien. In this early summer, after a months-long truce, the gangs are once again at war with each other, and this time there seems to be no winner. So the four leaders decide to challenge each other in a test of courage that will have an unexpected and dramatic ending. It will be the beginning of a unique adventure: a partisan commander will choose them to carry out an almost impossible mission and will change their lives.