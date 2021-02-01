Three garbage collectors walk rue de la Roquette in Paris, December 15, 2020 (BENOIT DURAND / HANS LUCAS)

He is becoming a little celebrity on the TikTok video app, simply filming his daily life as a street beautifier. His name is Ludovic, he is 45 years old, is an agent of the mayor of Paris and officiates in Châtelet-Les Halles, perhaps the district which brews the most passers-by every day in France and with them, obviously, their waste. Tons of waste, ranging from used masks to take-out packaging, not to mention cigarette butts, tissues, cans or even those plastic cups in which liters of Bubble Tea are sold, the new sweet drink popular with under 20s years.

In the universe, the Earth is our only home, and we are rotting our home (…) I make these videos so that my little existence serves to protect the planet. Ludovic F., Parisian garbage collector to the Konbini site

And precisely, it is them, these adolescents, that Ludovic wants to reach by speaking on TikTok. He wants to show them the reality of a profession that is too often despised and especially to make them aware of respect for the environment, the importance of preserving the planet, “because, in the universe, he said to the site Konbini, Earth is our only home, and we are rotting our home. “ To get this message across, he therefore created an account on the app and started posting videos in 2019. Like any good Tiktoker, he invested in a pocket tripod, 15 cm high, on which he hangs his phone before putting it on the pavement, launching recording and performing its work. On the screen, Internet users see trash cans, piles of waste disappear in three brush strokes against a musical background. And it works : 50,000 subscribers, “likes” by the hundreds of thousands, encouragement and many questions on the job, cleanliness, recycling, ecology in general. To answer it, Ludovic therefore does live, ten-minute lives every morning, just before taking his duty.

Finally, if there is one witness to our overproduction of disposable and polluting waste, it is he. A subject that interested him already as a child, when he picked up the papers or cigarette butts thrown in the street by his parents and asked them “why are you doing this?”. It shocked him and it still shocks him, especially now that he knows the end of the chain: sometimes sorting center, often incinerator, or landfill, or the sea, the only destinations for this waste that does not disappear. This is why Ludovic and his colleagues are not just garbage collectors, they work to reduce the human footprint, until we change our lifestyle.