Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

The land did not play with its owners regarding Ittihad Kalba’s journey in the ADNOC Professional League. The team collected only 5 points at home and in front of its fans, and was able to add 7 points away from home.

The team won once at Kalba Stadium against Hatta 2-1, and tied against Al Ain 2-2, and against Al Nasr without goals, while it succeeded in beating Ajman 5-3 and against the Emirates 4-2, and tied with Al Bataeh without goals, and lost. 6 matches in the league.

Considering the team's scoring tally, it scored 20 goals and conceded 25 goals, and the team suffers from a clear defensive problem that coach Farhad Majidi has not been able to solve yet.

Although the “Tigers” played three good matches in the past rounds, the team collected only one point out of 9 available points, and the team’s top scorer is Iranian Mehdi Qaidi, who has scored 6 goals in the competition so far.