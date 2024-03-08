The news spread after the post from the municipality of Pozzuoli, more than 25 earthquakes recorded from last night to this morning. A worrying swarm that is still ongoing.

The earthquake swarm in Phlegraean Fields continues after the tremors felt yesterday evening, March 7th. The strongest, recorded around 11.07pm with magnitude 1.6, followed by that at 3.41am with magnitude 1.9. The communication arrived, following indication from the Vesuvian Observatory, on municipal page of Pozzuoli. Here is what is reported:

The Vesuvian Observatory has communicated to this administration that starting from 11.07 pm (local time) on 03.07.2024 a sequence of seismic events is underway in the Campi Flegrei area. At the time of issue of this press release, 25 earthquakes with magnitude Md ≥ 0 and maximum magnitude Md=1.9±0.3 had been preliminarily detected. Below is the list of localized events with magnitude Md≥1.

The municipality is following updates on the earthquakes together with the Civil Protection

In the same post, the municipal administration wanted reassure the inhabitants, underlining that the Municipality is closely following the evolution of the whole situation together with the Civil Protection. The social page will provide everyone with every new update, in order to reassure everyone until the earthquake swarm ends. For now, there are 25 earthquakes recorded, all reported on the websiteNational Institute of Geophysics and Valcanology (INGV).

Credit: Municipality of Pozzuoli – Facebook

The earthquake, as explained on the same site, was localized 4 km SE of Pozzuoli, 10 km SW of Marano di Napoli, 11 km W of Naples, 13 km SW of Giugliano in Campania, 17 km SW of Casoria, 18 km SW of Antwerp, 19 km W of Ercolano, 19 km SW of Afragola, 19 km W of Portici.

Credit: Municipality of Pozzuoli – Facebook

The article More than 25 earthquakes recorded overnight and this morning: where and what is happening comes from Bigodino.

