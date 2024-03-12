Magnitude of 4.4 for the earthquake that took place at dawn today off the coast of the Aeolian Islands, in the province of Messina. Here's everything we know about whether there is damage to property or people

In Sicily, a turbulent wake-up call on the morning of Tuesday 12 March 2024, due to a earthquake felt in the province of Messina. At dawn, in fact, the seismographs recorded a earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 off the Aeolian Islands. It was 05.37 this morning. The INGV (National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology) recorded a depth of 243 kilometres, however far from the coast.

L'epicenter of the earthquake it has been reported at sea, far from the coast. For this reason, even though the shock was quite high, with a magnitude of 4.4. The epicenter was located off the coast of Aeolian Islandsright in front of the city of Messina, 10 kilometers north-east of the coast of Lipari and at a depth of 243.3 kilometers.

Precisely due to the fact that the epicenter took place in the sea and at such depth, no damage to property or people was reported by the competent authorities. The quake was preceded by another earthquake in the same area, near Lipariwith magnitude 2.0 at 02.10 and at a depth of 16 km.

The tremors recorded in the province of Naples had also caused concern the previous day. In particular the one of magnitude 3.0 with epicenter in Massa di Sommaat a depth of 2.9 kilometers, created alarm.

In this case, for the earthquake felt on Monday 11 March 2024, the population distinctly felt all the earthquake signals. The shock, in fact, was felt from the Vesuvian villages to the Campi Flegrei.

Earthquake in the province of Messina: the area is at high seismic risk

According to what is reported in the Ordinance of the President of the Council of Ministers 3274/2003, updated with Resolution of the Regional Council of Sicily (408 of 19.12.2003) and modified with DGR 81 of 24 February 2022, the seismic hazard of Messina It is level 1.

Level 1 indicates a Area with high seismic hazard: that is, it indicates the place where very strong earthquakes can occur.