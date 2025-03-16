Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative disease, which means that the person who suffers it loses cognitive abilities over time. In the long run, can also lead to dementiawhich is a group of symptoms that include memory loss and lack of cognitive functions. Once dementia suffers, you can treat, but not cure.

That is why early detection is so important, for which it is important to be attentive to various signs or symptoms that can be Manifest in our day to day.

Researchers of the University of Chicago They have discovered that there is a way to detect Alzheimer’s disease early, and that specifically can be done in the shower.

The scientists discovered that a key aspect of Alzheimer’s is the loss of smell, accompanied by a memory loss, and that an important example of this phenomenon could be Do not recognize the smell of your bath gel When you are in the shower.

The study focused on the olfactory sense and its connection with memory. Basically, the researchers discovered that the recognition of odors and memory andStan more related than previously thought.

Because Alzheimer’s and dementia affect the brain and its functions, smell is also affected. Using this knowledge, these researchers They hope to develop evidence related to smell that can help the early detection of this disease.