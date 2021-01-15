On February 25, 1964 Cassius Clay became the 22-year-old, surprisingly, the heavyweight boxing world champion when he defeated Sonny Liston, the title holder, a tough stone fist, in Miami. Clay had class, flair, and a big mouth spreading cheeks. But he was also a man aware of his influence and his destiny. His friend Malcolm X witnessed the boxing evening and invited him that night to his motel room: Clay was about to announce his conversion to Islam, …

Sign in to continue reading Just by having an account you can read this article, it’s free Thanks for reading EL PAÍS