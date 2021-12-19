EP Sunday 19 December 2021, 12:52



The Proposal for the Early Care Law reaches the final stage and this Monday the commission will vote on the final text that will take the plenary session of the Regional Assembly for approval on Wednesday 22. The Early Care Platform stated this Sunday that it is “very disappointed” because ” They have not modified a comma of the articles that refer to the educational and psychopedagogical guidance teams.

Regarding the access procedure to the Early Care Center, “it seems that everything changes and all they do is further complicate an access procedure that should be direct and unhindered.” “Why don’t they understand that, in Early Care, all families need access from the moment of detection?”, The platform is questioned.

Finally, children with risk factors, right users of Early Care services to this day, «are relegated to follow-up, not having access to intervention until they develop the developmental alteration or disability, thus eliminating the Preventive role of Early Care «. “Definitely, this Law does not guarantee the gratuity and universality that Mrs. Isabel Franco talks about so much,” they criticize.

The platform regrets that “the contributions made by early care professionals and families in legislative hearings fell on deaf ears, and precisely on the three most important red lines. We only found makeup to beautify the law.

“We do not believe that it is so difficult that the access procedure has a single entry route, nor that those responsible for the assessment and intervention can be the same professionals. It is a matter of political will and clearly PP and Citizens do not have it. The Platform votes no to the Early Care Law “, concludes the Platform.