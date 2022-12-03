Saying goodbye to the year running is already a tradition in Cartagena. The 41st San Silvestre, the oldest in the entire Region, will begin exceptionally this year in the morning, at the request of Hostecar and after meeting the athletics clubs, with the aim of favoring the atmosphere on the last day of the year from the same morning and until the time of the chimes.

The race, organized by LAVERDAD, the Cartagena City Council and the Murcia Region Athletics Federation, with Caixabank as the main sponsor, returns to total normality after two years conditioned by the coronavirus pandemic and will cover an innovative circuit of 5, 8 kilometers through the center of the city, designed with the advice of the broker and local police officer Alberto González.

After these limitations, it is expected that the test will once again have a significant participation success and figures similar to those of 2019 will be reached. There is no official limit of registrations, but it is expected that the great sporting party at the end of the year will bring together hundreds of athletes Twelve adult categories are established, each with trophies for the top three finishers, and five children’s races. This means a total of 108 prizes for the participants.

The inscriptions will have an affordable price for all pockets: they start from two euros for the youngest, three for sub 12, four for the sub 14 and eight for adults, cost well below other similar races and that allows to cover the expenses of organization and personalized insurance for runners. They can be held from this Friday until December 25 at 11:59 p.m. on the LAVERDAD website.

New goal



The circuit has undergone some modifications. It will leave from the ‘Juan Sebastián El Cano’ Cruise Terminal, as in the previous edition and the arrival will be recovered in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento. On the way to it, the participants will have to go through some of the most emblematic streets of the city: Mayor, Carmen, San Juan, Sor Francisca Armendáriz, Muralla del Mar, Cañón, Aire, Serreta, until they return again along Calle Mayor to the goal area.

The ascent to San José will be a novel section, which will add extra toughness to select the best among those who are going to compete. For many others who come to have fun, they will be able to enjoy running through streets usually used by tourists or by the people of Cartagena themselves before sitting down to eat for the last time in the year that is about to end.

The tests for the little ones will start and finish at the cruise terminal itself. The sub 10s will cover a 400-meter circuit starting at ten in the morning and the sub-12s and the sub-14s will run 800 meters. The categories will be divided into men’s and women’s and there will be a five-minute delay between races.

Presentation of San Silvestre 2022 at the Palacio Consistorial de Cartagena, this Friday. /



Pablo Sanchez / agm



There will be a bib collection point at the Be Urban Running store (Alameda de San Antón, 18), a collaborating company, on December 29 and 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. On the same day of the race, the numbers of the absolute category will be delivered from 9 to 10 hours on the esplanade of the Real Club de Regatas de Cartagena.

DSM also collaborates in the oldest San Silvestre organization in the Region. The Cartagena Port Authority, Coca Cola, Unafurgo, Marnys and Llaollao will also do their bit so that everything goes perfectly.