Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

“Remontada” Khorfakkan topped the conversation, at the end of the fourth round, of the “ADNOC Professional League”, on a night full of crazy football excitement on the “East Coast”, after “The Eagles” came back from falling behind with a clean “three”, and despite completing the match with nine players, To equalize 3-3, despite the “Emperor” leading with three goals in the first 14 minutes!

This became the first time in the history of Al-Wasl in the professional league that it did not achieve a victory, after advancing with a “three-clean score” in the first half, and it joined the list of victims of the “Remontada” after advancing with this result, after Al-Dhafra against Al-Nasr in 2010, and Al-Jazira against Al-Wahda in 2014. Al Ain vs Al Orouba in 2021.

While Al-Wasl seemed firmly on its way to a fourth successive victory, and being equal with Al-Ain and Shabab Al-Ahly in the lead, things turned upside down, especially at the beginning of the second half, when Khor Fakkan scored two goals within just 170 seconds, before snatching the equalizer in the counted time. Instead of the lost, amid great joy from his fans, who set a wonderful example of loyalty, by remaining in the stands and supporting their team, despite being behind in the score at the end of the first half.

This result spoiled the joy of Serbian coach Milos, who celebrated his birthday 24 hours before the match, blowing out the candles of his 41st year, and was full of regret for wasting a victory that was within reach, as he directed “blame” again to his players, considering that they should have played the match throughout the 90s. A minute, and not to be complacent and to play only part of the match, which is the same reproach that he previously directed at the players, when Al Wasl wasted their lead with a “clean double” as well, before tying with a score of 3-3 in the Hatta match in the second leg of the first round of the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup.” But things went calm at the time due to Al-Wasl prevailing with a “clean seven” win in the first leg and ensuring qualification, but this time it wasted two valuable points in the race for the title.

Milos believes that he and the players bear responsibility for this tie, and that the laxity that occurred after the “triple” lead is considered very strange, but at the same time he congratulated Khor Fakkan for his fighting spirit in the match.

The rhythm fell

Khaled Al-Sanani, Al-Wasl’s goalkeeper, confirmed that his team played a wonderful first half, but the team’s rhythm declined in the second half, and he did not take full responsibility. He said: We must bear the mistakes together, and if we want to win any championship this year, we must play the full 90 minutes and be respectful. The competitor, but every match has its own circumstances, and we had to keep the result.

An invitation to celebrate

Spaniard Gerard Zaragoza, coach of Khor Fakkan, praised the performance of his players in the confrontation, and also thanked the support of the large fans, and said: The support of the fans in the stands had an important role in this result, and when cooperation between the fans and players, we will be able to score points, in the last match of He looks at the statistics. We were among the top four teams in the round, but unfortunately we lost, but in this match we deserved the joy, and we must enjoy now, and after that we begin preparing for the next confrontation against Al-Bataeh quickly.







#Eagles #Remontada #talk #fourth