The first quarter of 2023 is the estimated date for the reopening of the Railway Museum on the first floor of the train station. The space has been adapted to house this museum with a grant from the Directorate General for Tourism Competitiveness of 40,000 euros and a municipal contribution of 7,000. In the intervention, accessibility has been improved by placing an elevator for people with reduced mobility, air conditioning has been installed and the original wooden coffered ceiling has been recovered.