Thousands of neighbors, vacationers and tourists witnessed last night the first great parade of comparsas and floats of the Águilas Carnival, a festival declared of International Tourist Interest. The events, scheduled for last February as usual, had to be postponed due to the incidence of Covid. That change of date to the summer period caused the rocks to come out with more desire than ever to give everything.

Because the desire to enjoy, dance and sing were patent. The itinerary also underwent changes. Instead of starting on Juan Carlos I avenue and going through Carlos III, the procession began on Paseo de Parra and reached the Icarus – a monument dedicated to Carnival. In that section, the carnival people got the public out of their seats, danced, animated the roost and spread the passion they feel for their great party.

A total of 22 groups took part, including the Official Ballet of the Peñas Federation, which opened the parade, and the acclaimed Trajes de Papel, which caused astonishment. The dance corps directed by Toni Molina drew the first applause of the night for the spectacular choreography that its dancers performed. The characters of the last edition and the individual ones continued.

The atmosphere was already heated when the 50 members of the Peña Azabache began to parade. The carnival members of this formation began their number with classical music and dressed in salmon and fuchsia. When no one expected it, the music became festive, danceable, and an explosion of color and joy began. In their costumes, the prints on the fabrics and many glittery ornaments stood out, as well as some headdresses with pheasant feathers.

Los Amantes del Chichi put the critical note of the parade. Dressed as ‘boy scouts’, their show revolved around the change in Carnival dates due to Covid and the cancellations they have suffered throughout this year. “We have plan A, plan B and plan Chichi. And we do what comes out of the chichi, “they commented between dance and dance.

Those of Black Sheep and Ikaleña displayed their charms with dances and desire to march. The members of Nuevo Ritmo followed, with orange pheasant feathers and ‘swarovski’ stones. Divina and Aguanile continued to draw applause from the more than 5,000 attendees in the stands, followed by Atenea’s men, who surprised with coats with long trains, while white and yellow dresses with golden corsets and bare legs stood out among the women. . It was all fantasy. Not forgetting the elaborate paper suits, made by fifteen women and five men for the occasion.

The procession continued with Los Enanitos, Sinergia and Pizarrón. This last rock was one of the most successful, and its theme focused on the monuments of the world. The carnival goers surprised with five cars that recreated the Roman coliseum, Big Ben, an Egyptian and an Aztec pyramid, and a platform with the statue of liberty, with the peculiarity that instead of a llama and a book it carried a glass of cuerva and the Carnival magazine. The smallest of this formation took out a platform with the Eiffel Tower, while the great float of this formation paid homage to the Taj Mahal palace. In addition, people were stunned by the costumes of the Pizarrón women, who recreated the ball of the world.

The parade continued with the dances and choreographies of Tersícore and Kambalaya, while those of Word Fantasy chose to dazzle the public with fantasies in shades of green and gold, and headdresses with pheasant and ostrich feathers. And Matalentisco Boys, Con-Fusion, Serpentina and Anámnesis closed the first big parade. Those of Con-Fusion made a recreation of the series ‘The Squid Game’, changing this last word for ‘carnival’ and mixing party songs and dances that raised the public.

The second great parade of troupes and floats will be held today with the same itinerary (9:30 p.m.), while the third procession will take place next Saturday. The acts will continue in August with the National Chirigotas Contest (on the 6th) and the National Drag Queen Contest (August 16).