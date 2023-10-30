Águilas beat UCAM yesterday (1-0) in a tense and disputed match, as has been usual this season. The details between the teams mean that each match has as its main characteristic the equality of forces and that they are finally decided by the minimum advantage of a goal in favor of the team that manages to hit one of the few opportunities that arise in each match.

On this occasion the Águilas got it right after three minutes of play. A corner taken into the visiting area was headed by Sandji, placing the ball out of the reach of the Zorro goalkeeper. The goalkeeper had no option to stop the blue and white player’s powerful shot.

From then on, Águilas put more effort into defending their field and UCAM, for its part, took control of the ball, trying to overcome the strong pressure that the locals exerted on the university players. At times it had quite an effect.

Águilas Iván Buigues, Blas, Pelón, Ebuka, Góngora (Athuman 70), Mario Abenza, Tropi, Sandji Baradji, Isi Ros (Emaná 90), Francis Ferrón (Baeza 80) and Aitor Pons. 1 – 0 UCAM Murcia: Zorro, Ramón Blázquez (Javi Ramirez 85), Alonso, José Cruz, Sevilla (Víctor Sánchez 84), Fran Miranda, Fabi (Josema 65), Luque (Ródenas 76), Yasser (Jorge García 76), Arturo and Chinchilla. Goal:

1-0m. 3 Sandji Baradji.

Referee:

Montes García-Navas (Madrid). He warned the locals Aitor Pons, Tropi, Góngora, Isi Ros and Sandji Baradji (2) was sent off in the 84th minute. And to the visitors Chinchilla, Sevilla and Jorge García.

Incidents:

El Rubial, 2,500 people

The clearest chance for UCAM came at 31 minutes of play when after a good combination the ball reached Arturo, who entered the local area but was met with the phenomenal intervention of Iván Buigues who, once again, He saved his team from conceding the goal.

Sebas López’s men add 13 of their 16 points at home, where the ‘gallito’ Sevilla Atlético had previously fallen

The second half began with a more incisive Águilas during the first moments, as a result of this in the 46th minute Sandji again made a good play that ended with a powerful shot that went wide just past the post. UCAM continued to dominate but always found itself with a very well-organized Águilas, with a defense that gave the visiting players no options. In this way, Sebas López’s men begin to dream: they remain undefeated in the El Rubial fort and this victory allows them to climb to third position.