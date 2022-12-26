The traditional sounds of the Murcia orchard resounded yesterday through the streets of the center of the capital, by the Torreagüera and Zaraiche crews. Both folkloric groups, accompanied by instruments such as the guitar, the bandurria, the lute and, of course, the tambourine, brought the sounds of Easter, hand in hand with their eagles, from Avenida de la Libertad to the door of Cathedral. Few were the passers-by who resisted, in their wake, the temptation to take out their cell phones and record some of the trovos that they launched loaded with “joy”, as they said in their lyrics. Shortly before the start of this round, the Cabezo de Torres Youth Musical Group offered a Christmas concert in the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga, but in this case loaded with ‘swing’ classics.

After the arrival of Santa Claus in Murcia last Friday, and the great parade on Christmas Eve morning, the little ones, with their gifts already under their arms, were able to visit yesterday the house of the endearing character, located for the second consecutive year in the Roundabout. Access will be free and will be available until next Friday, in the morning and afternoon. It will then be the turn to replace it with the Camp of the Three Kings, which will be installed for the first time in this central square from January 2.

births The Living Nativity Scene of El Raal rests until New Year

After the official inauguration last Christmas day of the Living Nativity Scene of El Raal, in El Secano, this lively nativity scene continued its activity yesterday with its neighbors, who transfer religious mysteries to an orchard environment. For all those interested, this can also be visited on the next 1, 2 and 6 January, upon payment of a collaboration of three euros. In addition, the municipality houses another thirty nativity scenes, in this case more static, distributed between the city (14) and its districts (19).