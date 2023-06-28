Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 9:26 p.m.



The officers of the aerobatic flight group of the Spanish Air Force, the already famous Patrulla Águila, based at the General Air Academy of San Javier, delighted their followers yesterday afternoon and showed that they are also capable of making to the public on land. This was revealed during the signing of posters and photographs starring the pilots in El Corte Inglés on Avenida de la Libertad, in Murcia.

The act is part of the program of events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the opening of the shopping center in the city of Murcia.

The signing of photos by the members of the Eagle Patrol caused a huge stir on the third floor of the department store during the time the event lasted, which generated long lines with customers of all ages

Since its permanent creation in 1985, the Eagle Patrol has participated in many festive events, both civil and military. They fly with seven Spanish-made CASA C-101 planes, and their pilots combine their work in the Patrol with teaching at the San Javier General Air Academy.