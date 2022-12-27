For the third time in its history, the Argentine national team became the winner of the World Cupin this case after beating France on penalties in the Qatar 2022 final, led by Lionel Scaloni as coach and Lionel Andrés Messi as captain, benchmark and top figure.
All the World Cups arouse the passion and predictions of the fans and this was no exception, but beyond the famous “Prode” among friends and family, FIFA 23 had simulated the entire competition, just as it did in 2010, 2014 and 2018, and hit the champion team again. Believe or burst.
EA Sports decided to simulate the Qatar 2022 World Cup and, although the opponents were not the same, it did hit Argentina champion: 2-1 win over Denmark in the round of 16; a 1-0 victory over the Netherlands in the quarterfinals, a 1-0 victory over France in the semifinals, and a 1-0 world title win over Brazil in the final.
It could be a simple coincidence, but it is shocking to note that the simulation has been running since the 2010 World Cup in Germany and since then they have hit the four champions, without fail.
All correct FIFA predictions:
As if this were not enough, FIFA 23 had also predicted that Lionel Messi was going to be the best player in the World Cup and that Dibu Martínez was going to receive the award for the best goalkeeper in the World Cup. Who wins it in 2026, FIFA?

