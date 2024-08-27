There is less than a month left before the release of EA Sports FC 25! And the overall rating of the main footballers in this new version has already been leaked! We present it to you below.
World Cup champion striker Kylian Mbappé, recently transferred to Real Madrid in Spain, maintains the 91 overall number, as does Kevin De Bruynefrom Manchester City. RodriSpanish central midfielder, also from City, has 90.
The Real Madrid goalkeeper has a rating of 89, making him the best goalkeeper.
88 is the number of players who is right back for Bayern Munich in Germany and, due to his versatility, can also play in other positions.
William Alain André Gabriel Saliba is a French footballer who plays as a defender for Arsenal FC in the English Premier League. He also has a total of 88.
Liverpool’s Dutch defender is ranked at 90, along with other stars such as Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr.
The best left-back in the game is AC Milan’s Hernandez, with an 87 rating.
Rodri, City’s Spanish central midfielder, has a rating of 90 and is the best midfielder in the world.
Kevin de Bruyne, Manchester City’s Belgian attacking midfielder, has the joint-highest rating alongside Mbappé: 91.
Jude Bellingham, who had no problems adapting quickly to Real Madrid, and so his 89 rating is not surprising at all.
Although he was unable to maintain the high level he had been displaying for a few years, the Egyptian pharaoh has a rating of 89 and has earned his place at the front.
Vinicius Junior, Brazilian striker for Real Madrid, has a score of 90 and every game he shows his enormous quality to make the difference.
The best and fastest player in the game is Real Madrid’s star player: Kylian Mbappé. He has a score of 91.
