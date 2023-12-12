Mexico City.- Everything that goes up has to go down. This phrase regarding the law of gravity (attributed to Isaac Newton) applies in business as well. This happened to the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), a video game fair held annually in Los Angeles, United States, and which officially came to an end today.

Through a brief publication on its X account, formerly Twitter, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), the company behind the event, announced that E3 will not have any more editions.

“After more than two decades of E3, each one bigger than the last, the time has come to say goodbye. Thanks for the memories,” ESA stated.

E3 was the most important nerve center for video games since 1995. Brands and manufacturers such as Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Rockstar Games, Electronic Arts, Bethesda and Square Enix attended the event.

Here titles such as Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and the return of Kratos in God Of War (2018) were made known to the world.

It also had moments that caught attention, such as the presentation of Cyberpunk 2077 in a trailer where Keanu Reeves appeared; Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of Mario Bros. entering with a sword and shield in 2004; and the revelation of the sequels Halo 2 and GTA IV through tattoos on Peter Moore's arms.

Although it enjoyed regular attendance, more than 69 thousand people gathered in 2018, according to organization figures, since 2011 things have been going wrong. Then Nintendo Direct began airing. Through the Internet, the big N announced its news without intermediaries, which was the first nail in the coffin of E3.

The second came with the abandonment of Sony in 2019. The pandemic was the third, as E3 2020 was cancelled. In 2021 he returned in virtual format, never to do so again. The 2022 and 2023 editions were cancelled.

And the fourth and devastating one was the departure of Xbox and Ubisoft, so E3 was left without big names.

It was more profitable for companies to produce a video released on media such as YouTube to inform their releases or updates, for example, Inside Xbox, Sony's State of Play and Ubisoft Forward.

Initiatives such as Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards are now the window for many developers and brands to report their news or release trailers for their upcoming video games.