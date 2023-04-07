e& announced its participation as a major partner in the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The campaign aims to sustain giving and goodness and open a new door for institutions, companies, businessmen and individuals to contribute to the launch of the largest endowment fund to feed food in Ramadan in a sustainable manner.

For the third year in a row, e& is committed to supporting the country’s global initiatives to provide food security for the less fortunate, by utilizing its various platforms and resources to facilitate participation in food-feeding campaigns. “We seek to harness our resources and digital solutions to support the goals of the campaign and strengthen the UAE’s leading position in humanitarian charitable work,” said Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO.

e& has contributed significantly to previous Ramadan food feeding campaigns, starting with the “10 Million Meals” campaign in 2020.

Through its presence on social media, it contributes to promoting the initiative by changing the name of the network, social media campaigns, and promotions via SMS during the holy month, to enhance the impact of the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign and ensure that it reaches the largest segment of people, which reinforces the message. that you carry and help them achieve their noble goals.

The available “Smiles” application allows you to contribute to the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign through simple steps, and to donate the value of a number of meals, starting from 10 dirhams to 50, 100, 300, 500 dirhams, to the campaign that aims to find sustainable solutions to address hunger and its causes.

Meals can be donated by adding them to their food order, or adding them separately. In turn, the “Smiles” application allocates 5% of the total value of food orders made through the application to the campaign.

E&e allocates unique Diamond Plus phone numbers provided by Etisalat by e&e to be displayed in the charity auction. The company works to enable donation in many ways, innovative digital methods, and multiple other options. e& shows its support in different ways, receiving contributions through dedicated numbers and its own Smiles app, and sending text messages to encourage donations.

The “One Billion Meals Endowment” campaign continues to receive contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals through five main channels, which is the website dedicated to the campaign. www.1billionmeals.ae While the campaign’s call center receives the shareholder’s contributions to the endowment via a toll-free number 8009999Contributors can also participate in the “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign by bank transfer to the campaign account to the approved account number AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802 At Emirates NBD Bank in UAE Dirhams.

The “Stop a Billion Meals” campaign provides an option to donate via text messages if you wish to donate one dirham per day to the initiative through a monthly subscription. You can send a text message with the word “meal” or “meal” to the number 1020 for users of the “du” network, or to the number 1110. For users of the “Etisalat from &e” network, those wishing to contribute can participate through the “DubaiNow” application, under the “Donations” category.

• Allocating numbers from the “Massi Plus” category to the “Most Noble Number” charity auction.



• 800,000 meals were donated by Smiles application customers within two years