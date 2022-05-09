The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) created a Disinformation Governance Council, which would have the role of arbitrating what is true and what is false on the internet. Founded under the pretext of guaranteeing the security of borders and Americans, the new government agency Joe Biden has been touted as a kind of “Ministry of Truth”, from the classic “1984”, by George Orwell.

The announcement was made by the director of DHS, Alejandro Mayorkas, on April 27, two days after the news of the purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, who promised to restore freedom of expression on the platform.

Ironically, the Council will be led by Nina Jankowicz, the “disinformation expert” heard by the press when the Hunter Biden laptop case came to light in 2020. At the time, emails found on a computer taken to a repair shop (and never sought by the owner) suggested that Hunter used his father’s name and title to enrich himself, with evidence of Joe Biden’s compromising involvements.

“We should see him as a product of the Trump campaign,” Jankowicz told the Associated Press news agency at the time, linking the case to an alleged Russian conspiracy. A little over a year later, the mainstream American press admitted that the computer really belonged to Biden’s son.

This week, when questioned in the Senate on the matter, Mayorkas said he was unaware that Jankowicz branded Hunter Biden’s laptop as “Russian disinformation.” “I didn’t know that, but we didn’t discuss the internal hiring process. Ultimately, as secretary, I am responsible for the decisions of the Department of Homeland Security,” he replied to Louisiana Republican Senator John Neely Kennedy, according to the report. New York Postthe same newspaper that brought the case to light, in 2020.

Biden’s “disinformation czar” also starred in controversial episodes on the internet, such as a suggestion to meme censorship, in January 2021. In a post on Twitter, she criticized “evil creativity”, whose encoded content would make it difficult to “detect and apply”. sanctions “against online gender abuse and misinformation”.

A month later, Nina Jankowicz appeared on TikTok, singing a jingle about disinformation, to the tune of Mary Poppins. “Information laundering is really very fierce. That’s when a mercenary takes a few lies and makes them look precocious, telling them in Congress or in a media outlet, so the origins of the disinformation are a little less atrocious.” parodied.

“Step Toward Tyranny”

The new council’s purported mission, according to the US, would be to contain “disinformation” with influence on issues such as elections, COVID-19, national security, irregular migration and Russia. The possibility that the agency is a legal means of labeling anything that disfavors the government as “disinformation” has worried Republicans and US analysts.

“They want to be able to spread false narratives without people being able to speak up and fight back, but we’re not going to let Biden get away with it, so we’re going to fight,” said Florida Governor Ron De Santis, of the Republican Party, upon hearing the news.

“This new office must be considered a ministry of the worst kind of propaganda. It will likely focus on censoring or denying anything that makes the Biden administration and the Democrats look worse than they already are — a difficult task given declining poll numbers.” Cal Thomasauthor of several books,mo”America expiry date: The Fall of Empires and Superpowers and the Future of the United States” [tradução livre].

Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida called it “alarming” that Joe Biden wants to “lead America down the same path” as dictatorships like China, Cuba and Nicaragua. “Like their parallels in Beijing, Havana and Managua, American Marxists want to use the government to repress dissent and impose their doctrines on the entire population. This new censorship office gives them a powerful tool to do that.” article published by National Review magazine.

In Rubio’s opinion, a government disinformation board, led by someone who “shiver” in the face of the “absolutists of freedom of expression”, it is a dangerous “step towards tyranny”.

“This [a história do laptop Hunter Biden] does not make Jankowicz guilty of spreading disinformation? She has yet to release a full retraction of her claim, however, raising concerns that she is even more partisan than traditional media,” she criticizes. According to him, the agency “must be stopped. It has to be unfunded. And I will do everything I can to ensure that this attack on our freedom does not continue.”