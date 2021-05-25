The greater dynamism of the consumption of Murcian households, together with the boost that European Next Generation funds will allow, as well as the advance of vaccination, within a favorable international economic environment that will reinforce exports, will allow “an acceleration of the recovery” in the Region during the next few months. This is what is foreseen in the latest report ‘Murcia Situation’ presented this Tuesday morning by BBVA’s research service. This evolution would allow the creation of some 36,000 new jobs in the period 2019-2022, mainly focused on the next year.

The chief economist for Spain at BBVA Research, Miguel Cardoso, accompanied by the director of the bank’s eastern territory, David Conde, recalled that these expectations are explained by the estimated jump in GDP, after having reduced by 9.6% in 2020 as a consequence of the pandemic, although it is a smaller impact of the crisis than the one estimated for the whole of the Spanish economy (-10.8%). Specifically, the increase in productive wealth is 5.5% for 2021 and 6.5% in 2022.

And it is that despite the fact that the activity moderated at the start of 2021 due to the evolution of Covid, the uncertainty of Brexit and the increase in oil prices, with the greatest mobility restrictions due to the increase in the number of infections in the Region – reducing family spending – later it was found that between February and April, card spending was on average 11% higher to that observed in the same period of 2019.

Thus, the advance in tourism consumption and investment in the coming months will continue to favor reactivation. In fact, since the end of the state of alarm, a trend in spending with Spanish cards has been observed that is more favorable than the national average. This would allow the regional GDP, at the end of next year, to be 1.4 percentage points above the level it had in 2019. With this, Murcia would be one of the communities with the best level of recovery. In this way, if the expected scenario is fulfilled, the reduction in the unemployment rate will bring it to 14.9% in 2022, two tenths above its 2019 level and the national average.

Similarly, exports of Murcian goods evolved from less to more in the first quarter, although initially they would have slowed down due to the departure of the United Kingdom from the EU and the deterioration of the health situation in Europe, the available data point to a further evolution favorable than the national average, supported by increased sales to the euro area, as well as exports of food, energy and equipment. However, the increase in the price of oil could subtract one point from growth this year.

Nor can it be ignored that the expected recovery scenario could be affected by various factors of high uncertainty. For this reason, it is noted that the main risk is health, which is why “rapid, effective and massive vaccination” is key, allowing the restrictions on economic activity and mobility to be relaxed.

There is also the risk of not addressing the reforms necessary to create the conditions for a vigorous recovery, which facilitates the maximum use of the European funds, whose greatest impact will be from the second half of 2021, will be distributed in part among the communities, and the final distribution and its efficiency could condition the growth forecasts of each territory. For this reason, collaboration between governments, and with the private sector, will be crucial for the proper choice and execution of projects with the greatest impact on employment and productivity, not only in the short term but also in the long term.