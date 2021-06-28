Playground Games is not only looking for size, but also diversity with this and other characteristics for its new video game.

Forza Horizon 5 was one of the big announcements of the Xbox and Bethesda conference in the recent E3 2021, leaving us shocked with a powerful first trailer and an extensive video gameplay that emphasized several of the strengths of the video game. One of these had to do with his dynamic climate system, which has wanted to highlight again Playground Games through a post on Twitter.

“The best thing about the weather cycle in Forza Horizon 5 is that it will be localized. That is, you will be able to run into a sandstorm on the edge of the map, a tropical storm on another and a scorching sun in the middle,” sell those responsible , leaving us a small video game clip where a couple of cars face a storm.

In FH 5 we will travel from lush jungles and hidden ruins to wild beaches and historic citiesThe diversity of scenarios has been one of the highlights by Playground Games in these first weeks of promotional life of the open world racing title. Thus, a few days ago we echoed some statements where they assured that Forza Horizon 5 will not only have the largest map in the franchise, but the most varied. And no wonder, in FH 5 users are guaranteed explore a world of stunning contrasts and beauty, with living deserts, lush jungles, historic cities, hidden ruins, wild beaches, wide canyons and a huge snow-capped volcano.

If you are interested in learning more about this production, you can take a look at the video impressions of Forza Horizon 5 that we recently published on 3DGames. FH 5 is expected to hit the PC, Xbox Series X | S, and Xbox One stores on November 9, being available from day one on Xbox Game Pass. You can currently subscribe to this service by paying one euro for the first three months.

