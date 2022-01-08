In the city of Lesosibirsk in the Krasnoyarsk Territory, a dying patient filmed a New Year’s “corporate” of doctors, the video appeared in Telegram– chat “PE Lesosibirsk”.

The Russian, who was allegedly in serious condition, decided to find out where the medical personnel were. He found doctors “walking at corporate parties” in one of the offices. Through the glass of the door, you can see how the doctors drink alcohol. The patients specified that the resuscitators also took part in the “corporate party”, the doctors were drunk.

By data REN TV, the man was in serious condition and was awaiting an emergency operation. The publication writes that the man did not wait for help and, according to some reports, died in the hospital. There were no official comments from the medical institution.

