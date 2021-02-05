Mainly renowned for his flamboyant melodramas of the 1950s, Douglas Sirk, a German filmmaker who emigrated to Hollywood, also tried his hand at comedy without demerit, as evidenced by the reissue of “Who has seen my beauty?” “. A facet of his talent totally ignored by good-natured cinephiles – including in the supplements of this DVD where Jean-Pierre Dionnet or Louis Skorecki (author of the libretto), stick to Sirk’s melodramas. The impeccable quality of the restoration of this little-known film shows a technicolor at the height of its golden age, of which Sirk will be one of the great masters through modernist melodies like “Written on the wind”. But of course, in this moral farce having a certain proximity to those of Frank Capra, the aesthetics as the drama have less importance than the mechanics of the story. The story revolves around a rich old man embodied by the petulant Charles Coburn (who would be found in the sparkling ” men prefer blondes “ de Hawks) who indulges in an edifying experience: before bequeathing his fortune to the family of a former girlfriend who spurned him (but indirectly led to become a gold digger), Sam Fulton decides to conduct an incognito investigation into his potential heirs. Company which will show him the pitfalls of blind altruism and its destructive effect on an average family. Beyond this proper reflection, there is above all a satire of American upstartism and the bad taste of upstarts. An obvious pique against the Hollywood vulgarity of this elegant and cultured filmmaker who in a way never fully acclimated to his adopted environment. In passing, we will notice that he is working here for the first time with the one who will become his favorite actor, Rock Hudson, to whom he entrusts here a secondary role of young premier of modest (therefore noble) condition. Another not insignificant detail: the appearance in a very short dialogue scene, of James Dean, just before he became the most dazzling legend of Hollywood. Coming back to Sirk, although he’s not quite the grandmaster of humor and whimsy he may have dreamed of – his sleek and twirling staging, which flirts with the musical, proving his sincerity – he demonstrates that his talent cannot be reduced to lyrical pathos. Some reissues have the gift of setting the record straight and rebalancing certain reductive myths.

“Who has seen my beautiful? “ From Douglas Sirk. United States, 1952, 1 h 24

A DVD Elephant Films