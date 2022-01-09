Genoa –In the heart of the Apennines, near the Mugello, there is a tiny little village, Marradi. Although small as he is and yet Marradi tells us something, and he already tells us from the sign at the entrance to the town: Marradi the country of the poet Dino Campana and the chestnut. Dino Campana was a great and desperate poet of the last century for some time lost in the labyrinths of school anthologies; the chestnut, on the other hand, is not, it is here, still alive and well, victorious over the mortal barnacle, triumphant in the neat woods that rise up its soft coasts.