Genoa – One year later, Giorgia Meloni ideally returns to where it all began. The video in which he talks about “a European mission, including a naval one, to stop the departure of the boats” refers in fact to the “naval blockade” mentioned on page 31 of the program with which Fratelli d’Italia won the elections in September 2022 and its leader conquered Palazzo Chigi.

It is a return to the origins which has an obvious explanation: the fight against illegal immigration it has always been a cornerstone of right-wing politics and the numbers for 2023 blatantly belie many promises. Data from the Ministry of the Interior speak of 127,207 people disembarked up to mid-September, while in the same period last year there were 66,237 (not to mention the 42,750 in 2021, however the year of the full pandemic).

There are certainly external causes behind these figures, such as the amplification of economic, political and environmental crises on the other side of the Mediterranean, which add up to strategic errors (the EU-Tunisia agreement is clearly not working) and the proverbial lack of collaboration of some European countries towards Italy. But all this is not enough to remove the sense of defeat for the executive. Here is the prime minister’s reaction, strengthened by the announcement that Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Lampedusa: the photo of the EU president on the island will symbolically tell everyone that the emergency is landing on the coasts of Europe, not simply on the Italian outpost towards North Africa.

Then there is another objective element that must be considered: the migrant crisis is not the only terrain on which the government is marking time. After having claimed better growth data than EU partners and rising employment, Giorgia Meloni must prepare an economic maneuver with far fewer resources than would be needed to keep her commitments and protect Italian families from inflation which undermines the ability to spending on many fronts, starting with petrol, a terrain on which the announced aid (remember the signs with average prices and the promises of excise duty cuts?) have crashed into the bitter reality of the increases.

The executive therefore arrives at its first birthday since the elections in its most difficult moment and the combined situation of the problems regarding migrants and the economy generates a sense of frustration, which can probably be understood, but which certainly does not justify the use of a classic political script when it fails, that is, the invocation of a conspiracy. In this sense, the words of Giovanni Donzelli, one of the most important leaders of the Brothers of Italy, are striking, who in an interview spoke of a government under attack by “lobbyists and powerful economic pressure groups… because we are scary”.

No names, obviously, no concrete examples. In short, a throwing the ball into the stands that clashes with the delicacy of the phase that Italy is going through and with the comparison of the forces in the field: net of physiological variations, the polls continue to reward Giorgia Meloni and the opposition of Pd and M5S is struggling and unable to propose a solid alternative recipe.

Shouting at Specter isn’t what it’s for, like There is no need for internal competition between the majority forces, which has once again emerged forcefully on the issue of migrants. In fact, it is clear that in the tightening announced by the prime minister there is also an indirect response to the renewed movement of the League. Minister Calderoli’s thrust – «An invasion of migrants, when Salvini was at the Interior Ministry this didn’t happen» – is more significant than the subsequent corrections from the Northern League leader, «Giorgia is working miracles». A dispute in which Forza Italia is more out of the way, which however has the problem of not being crushed by the two allies and through Tajani chooses a less muscular path while invoking the intervention of the UN “because I don’t think Europe is enough anymore”.

The trouble is that the EU itself becomes the playing field in which the two main majority forces the temptation to wear the fighting uniform and not the government uniform takes hold. Less so in Giorgia Meloni, even though in the midst of the migratory crisis she goes to embrace the Hungarian Prime Minister Orban, the man who in the spring had rejected the European agreement on reception; more openly in Matteo Salvini, who today welcomes Marine Le Pen, champion of autarchy, to Pontida with a welcome that allows for no misunderstandings: “She represents the Europe we want”.

It’s a problem because there are so many of them with Europe many open fronts – beyond immigration, the revision of the Stability Pact, the Financial Stability Mechanism, the PNRR funds – which make it impossible for Italy not to fuel the dialogue. And it’s a problem since the EU elections are at least 8 months away and we can’t imagine living them in an electoral campaign style just because the three government parties belong to three different groups in Strasbourg and everyone will run for themselves.

Rather than thinking about the 2024 vote, Giorgia Meloni, her entire government and the forces that support her need to do a truth operation. That is, they put away the rally slogans and put the other formula they love to repeat in first place: “We will last five years”. It is the time needed to start the reforms that Italy is waiting for on work, healthcare, taxes, schools and justice. On the other hand, the Prime Minister herself said it at the end of the video on the migrant emergency: “We have not changed our mind, we work every day to maintain the commitments we have signed with you”. Now is the time to prove it.