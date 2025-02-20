“A good flag covers everything,” said the legend of that great vignette of El Roto that came to Characterize care patriotism as the last shelter of the Canallas. And yet, we need to use ourselves thoroughly in the task of building a European constitutional patriotism, in line with Habermas proposals. Because adherence to the values ​​on which the European Union It includes the duty to defend them, given that freedoms we know that they are subject to the erosion of weathering agents and need permanent surveillance to detect any deterioration and go with immediacy to solve it, in addition to that as our author points out: “If we take care of freedom, we will get the truth as a gift”. The question is, in their opinion, that while European citizens maintain fixed attention in their national governments as if they were the only actors on the European stage, they will continue to see the decision processes as zero -sum games, in which the own actors They have to be imposed on others.

The Constitution and the Treaty of the European Union accurately list the rights of Spanish and European citizens and that enumeration confirms the superiority of our system, but the mention of the duties we have to meet. Let’s see, for example, that article 30 of the Constitution states sharply that “Spaniards have the right and duty to defend Spain” and that the law will set the military obligations of the Spaniards and regulate the exemptions to the mandatory military service. But it was enough to share a train trip by the PP electoral candidate José María Aznar and his then head journalist Pedro José Ramírez so that from that meeting the abolition of the mandatory military service arises as a star proposal of the campaign, without having previously wearing the consequences that would be derived from moving from the armed forces of mandatory recruiting to other recruit pays it.

Of course, such frivolity was already anticipated by the attitude of the parties that defined from the left and considered a sign of distinction to show themselves contrary to the fulfillment of that service and provided their protection to those who wanted to get out of it as if that proceeding were a merit that scored In favor. It has been considered that The end of the communist threat disinhibited Western capitalism And it triggered a triumphalism that was fatal because “the feeling that world history ends up giving one the reason causes a seductive effect.”

We return to Habermas in his essay on the Constitution of Europe to underline that “in the political life of a citizen many loyalties are overlap, which can be valued individually in a very different way: among others, the politically relevant ties with the region of origin, with the city or the province of the corresponding place of residence, with the country or the nation, etc. “. Only in cases of conflict the weight granted to each of those loyalties is updated, using as a criterion to measure identification with one entity or another the willingness to make sacrifices based on long -term reciprocity. That provision is the one offered in the flag sweep of the country itself. No one has sworn the flag of the union that is clean of blood because no soldier has been buried with her. The defense of Ukraine will now consider that demand. We will see.