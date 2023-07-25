The 21-year-old man who fatally ran over a 21-year-old girl last Friday on Avenida de la Albufera in Madrid is in preventive detention, communicated and without bail, judicial sources reported to this newspaper on Tuesday. The young man, who was arrested on Friday night while he was parking the vehicle next to his house, in Villaverde, was brought before the courts on Saturday and the case fell to Investigating Court number 6 in the capital, whose head decided to send him to pretrial detention “for the crimes of reckless homicide, breathalyzer and abandonment of the scene” without providing assistance to the victim.

Initially, the Municipal Police of Madrid, which is investigating the case, sent him before the judge for three crimes against road safety ―driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with manifest recklessness and absent from the scene of the accident― and another of reckless injuries. “It was not necessary to modify the classification of the facts ―from reckless injuries to reckless homicide―, because on the same Saturday the doctors at the 12 de Octubre hospital ―where the victim was hospitalized and where she finally died on Sunday― reported that the young woman was brain dead, ”explain the same judicial sources.

The judge, Pedro Merchante, took a statement on Tuesday from two witnesses. One of them is a man who witnessed the events, “took photos” of what happened and provided the agents with the car’s license plate, which led to the rapid arrest of the alleged murderer. In addition, according to the same judicial sources, the co-pilot who was with the defendant, whose existence was unknown until now, has also declared. Of what was said by both, their ages, their nationality, nothing is known, since “the statements in the investigation phase are secret, all the processes in the investigation phase are reserved, they are under summary secrecy.”

Another person was in the car with the driver.

The accident occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Friday at number 264 Avenida de la Albufera. According to several witnesses told the police, the young woman was crossing the street properly, “by a green pedestrian crossing” when the car, which “was zigzag”, took her ahead of her. The impact was brutal, because the woman was shot “several tens of meters”, explains Emergencies. The driver fled the scene, without stopping or helping the victim.

Upon arrival of the Samur-Civil Protection, the victim was unconscious and the street was full of people. She “suffered multiple traumas, including a severe one to the head.” After stabilizing and intubating her, she under an emergency tent known by the name of chestnut tree, They transferred her in a “very very serious” condition to October 12, where she was admitted to the ICU and where nothing could be done to save her. The hit-and-run vehicle, according to police sources, was seen after a while reversing through nearby streets.

After consulting the database in whose name the car was listed, National Police agents went to the driver’s home, who lives in the Villaverde district, at a distance of about 15 minutes along the M-40 from where the hit-and-run occurred. Upon arrival, they saw him parking his vehicle at number 34 Calle Lillo, next to his house. The agents arrested him and handed him over to the Municipal Police, competent in these cases.

The municipal authorities did the breathalyzer test and it came back positive, without a municipal spokesperson wanting to specify for how much. Despite the multiple attempts of this newspaper, neither the National Police, nor the Municipal Police, nor the judicial sources clarify if these are the first crimes that the alleged murderer is facing or if he has a record for other crimes against road safety or other facts.

Reckless homicide is punishable by imprisonment from one to four years; driving while intoxicated entails imprisonment for three to six months, a fine of six to 12 months or work for the benefit of the community from 31 to 90 days, in addition to the deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for between one and four years; and the abandonment of the place of the accident, when it is reckless, goes to six months and four years in prison, in addition to the withdrawal of the license again between one and four years.

