After the resignation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov, the Speaker of the Parliament will perform the powers of the President of Kyrgyzstan, writes Interfax…

As the deputy of the legislative assembly Dastan Bekeshev clarified, this procedure is provided for by the Constitution of Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, the head of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov left the post. The politician noted that the aggression in the country does not subside, in addition, demands for his immediate resignation continue to sound.

We will remind, on October 4, parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan, after the announcement of the voting results, mass protests erupted in the country. Demonstrators seized the parliament building and the president’s office. The CEC then declared the election results invalid. The Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Parliament have resigned.

Last week, parliamentarians approved Sadyr Japarov’s candidacy for the post of Prime Minister, and also approved the structure and composition of the new Cabinet.

Meanwhile, today about a thousand supporters of Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov gathered near the state residence “Ala-Archa”, demanding the resignation of Jeenbekov.