Ferrari had the sixth car in 2020 and scored just one point in the last three races. The SF1000 will not have a priority location in the Maranello museum, beyond the anniversary of the thousand races and the tribute in Mugello with the colors of 1950. At the factory they want to forget as soon as possible its worst season since 1980 and only talk about the future, of the SF21 that will be officially presented in the Barcelona tests at the beginning of March. What do they have to improve from one year to the next? Practically everything.

Work with the new engine will be essential. The FIA ​​investigation since the end of 2019 forced the Italians to reformulate their propeller without incurring in the gray areas of the regulation and along the way, between emergencies, several dozen horses escaped. By 2021, the power unit will be completely new and optimism is apparent from headquarters. Mattia Binotto, head of the team: “I can confirm that the engine is doing well on the power bank and progressing. I can say that we will have a completely new engine in 2021. We will have a competitive engine again, even if we are not the best, and it will not be the worst on the grid. “

The second pillar is the car itself, with serious aerodynamic deficiencies. Generated too much drag, or air resistance, because when the calculations were estimated last winter they still counted on the lost power of the old engine. The Ferrari has been the worst in top speed this year and on occasion they got the colors out. For example, when Leclerc was losing places in the GP of Tuscany after placing third in the start. The greatest efforts of the engineers point to the rear axle: Ferrari will use its two tokens (change coins to modify some aspect of the car outside of the sports regulations) in the redesign of the diffuser because that is where they see most of the weaknesses. The problem, that several elements of the chassis are frozen between 2020 and 2021 to save costs.

Ferrari strengthens its partners

At the organizational level, Binotto implemented several changes in the staff which, if accurate, should bear fruit in the medium term. There is no technical director (since Binotto himself occupied) because Simone Resta, who is leaving for Haas, will not be officially replaced, unless a posh signing alters this policy. The idea, that Enrico Cardile supervises all technical areas as head of performance. Meanwhile, Ferrari strengthens its Haas partners with the construction of an annex building in Maranello to allocate human resources. The budget ceiling of 160 million euros forced them to reduce the workforce.

Lastly, the pilots. To erase a year of disappointment, Ferrari is entrusted to its youngest lineup since 1968 (with Ickx and Amon) and Leclerc will be the reference on the track. Without Vettel, Sainz must complete the adaptation phase so quickly as possible to start working with your engineering team and accelerate the genesis of automation. He will have a test day or two at the end of January at Fiorano with the 2018 car. It is not ideal, but there is no other way: with just a day and a half of pre-season testing per driver, he could have reached the Australian GP without recognize the voice of your career engineer. With miles and confidence, your voice will gain weight in the garage. And Binotto celebrates the experience of the 26-year-old from Madrid, as he faces his eighth season in Formula 1 against Leclerc’s fourth. The goal is to be at least third in the constructors’ championship again. Let’s do it.