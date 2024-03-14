A travel blogger from Holland listed his favorite features of life in Russia. He shared his impressions in his personal blog called “Dutchman in Russia” on the platform “Zen”.

The author of the publication noted that even in small towns in Russia there are supermarkets that operate around the clock. “It’s very convenient when you decide to watch a movie in the evening and you don’t have enough favorite seeds for your wife or chips or nuts for me,” the blogger noted.

Also, according to him, supermarket delivery services work well in the country even at night. He considered Moscow’s fast metro to be another advantage, which only takes a couple of minutes to wait. In addition, the metro halls are very clean and beautiful, the Dutchman emphasized.

“And here [в России] there is everything – mountains, sea, volcanoes, geysers, glaciers, deserts, forests, black beaches, fields and much more. You definitely won’t be bored and you will always find something to watch without even leaving the country,” he admired.

Earlier, the same blogger traveled to Karelia on the “Ruskeala Express” train, decorated in retro style, and described it with the phrase “I have never seen anything more beautiful.”