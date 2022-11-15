researchThe Netherlands is looking forward to the controversial World Cup in Qatar with some reluctance. Football fans hardly buy any Orange knick-knacks or tompouces. We only watch Orange at home and in a small circle. A quarter of the enthusiasts feel shame about that.

This is evident from research by the EenToday opinion panel, which appears today. Questioned in recent days One today more than 28,000 members of the panel about the approaching World Cup. The Netherlands is not exactly jubilant. Only 14 percent of the respondents say, a week before the first kick-off, that they are looking forward to the tournament. Real Orange supporters are not much more enthusiastic with 20 percent.

Moreover, the vast majority of the panel members, namely 91 percent, do not intend to increase the World Cup atmosphere by bringing orange products such as tompouces, garlands, flags and horns into their homes. Only 6 percent say they will.

The World Cup in Qatar has been dealing with a lot of negative publicity for years, partly because of the poor treatment of migrant workers. An unclear number of migrants have died during the construction work for the tournament. Also, due to the warm climate in the desert state, the World Cup is played in the winter, and not in the summer as usual.

Orange decorations in The Hague. © ANP



See also When joining NATO: Russia politician warns Finland drastically All in all, it makes the Dutch feel uncomfortable. Almost a quarter of those who want to watch the first match of Orange against Senegal on Monday say they feel shame about it. Watching on a big screen in a cafe or elsewhere is not an option for most football fans. Only 11 percent are considering doing such a thing. A large majority (77 percent) watch at home, alone or with a roommate.

EenVandaag has no comparison material with previous major tournaments in which the Dutch national team participated. “We didn’t ask these kinds of things so specifically then,” says Jeroen Kester, researcher of the opinion panel. ,,But it is of course very likely that the results would have been very different. In their explanation of answers, panel members almost all refer to the abuses surrounding the World Cup.”

Marketing expert Paul Moers explains in the video below from EenVandaag how supermarkets deal with the controversial tournament in Qatar. The story then continues.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

It is still unclear whether King Willem-Alexander will travel to Qatar during the World Cup. Members of the EenVandaag opinion panel strongly advise against it for our head of state. See also Football Nottingham Forest will return to the Premier League after a 23-year hiatus

Only one in five members of the panel believes that Willem-Alexander should travel to the Gulf state. Almost three-quarters do not think this is a good idea. Even if the Dutch made it to the final, the king would have to stay at home, say almost 60 percent of those questioned. “And if we ask these questions about Prime Minister Mark Rutte, we see the same percentages,” says Jeroen Kester, researcher of the opinion panel.

According to him, panel members have less difficulty with a visit to Qatar by Minister Wopke Hoekstra (Foreign Affairs) or Conny Helder (Sport). “But still only a minority think they should go.” Minister Helder is so far the only official Dutch delegate, she plans to attend the third and final group match against Qatar on November 29. Whether other cabinet members will join in the event of success will only be determined later.

Orange decorations in The Hague. © ANP



King Willem-Alexander, who is known as an enthusiastic sports enthusiast, did not want to let go at the beginning of this month whether he will get on a plane to encourage the Orange at the World Cup. “I am keeping all options open, nothing has been decided yet. We still have a lot of time,” he said during his state visit to Greece. The king also stated that he would make his assessments “on the basis of my personal feelings”. .” See also NATO will take into account the factor of the Russian Federation when approving a new strategic concept

The government has always emphasized that it is too simple to just stay away from Qatar. A good relationship with the organizing country is important, partly because the Netherlands is partly dependent on energy from the Gulf state after the loss of Russian gas.

Most of the panel members interviewed by EenVandaag don’t care about that. More than half of those surveyed would also prefer not to see supermarket advertising campaigns around the World Cup. This also applies to Jumbo customers. That supermarket received tons of criticism after broadcasting a commercial with partying construction workers, which was quickly removed from the tube.

The already controversial World Cup was again not too prosperous in the news yesterday. Images from the capital Doha surfaced on social media, showing armies of partying people in shirts from Belgium and Argentina, among others. However, it turned out not to be fans from those countries, but migrant workers from Nepal and India hired by the World Cup organization.

Watch all our videos about the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar here: